Here’s Everything You Missed from the 2021 MTV Awards

The MTV Movie and TV Awards came back this year to hand out awards to the titles we’ve all actually seen. Unlike other awards shows, the MTV awards are based on a public vote, which means we commoners can actually have a say in what gets rewarded.
This year’s nominees including a range of favourites including WandaVision, The Mandalorian and Schitt’s Creek. Which were popular enough to take home the golden popcorn?
MTV Awards 2021 Winners
Best Movie
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
Winner – To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Best Show
- Bridgerton
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- The Boys
Winner – WandaVision
Best Performance in a Movie
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Winner – Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Performance in a Show
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Winner – Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Best Hero
- Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
- Jack Quaid – The Boys
- Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
- Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
Winner – Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Best Kiss
- Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
- Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
Winner – Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Best Comedic Performance
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Eric Andre – Bad Trip
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Winner – Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Best Villain
- Aya Cash – The Boys
- Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Winner – Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Breakthrough Performance
- Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
- Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
Winner – Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Best Fight
- Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
- Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
- The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Winner – WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Most Frightened Performance
- Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
- Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
- Vince Vaughn – Freaky
Winner – Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Best Duo
- Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
- The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
- Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
Winner – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
MTV Awards Top Moments
Now that the awards are over and the winners have been announced. Let’s look at some of the top moments from this year’s MTV awards.
Host, Leslie Jones, did that thing hosts often do where they insert themselves into movies and TV shows from the year. Take, for instance, this one from Godzilla vs Kong.
I feel you,@Lesdoggg! This is me anytime anyone interrupts me while I'm watching my comfort show. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/UJXucsQ6dM
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021
Sacha Bardon Cohen won the Comedic Genius award and proceeded to play all his characters in his speech.
Congrats on receiving the Comedic Genius Award, @SachaBaronCohen! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/mcO8WOoUaS
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021
Scarlett Johannson received the Generation Award and also received a face full of slime mid-speech. Ok, then.
Well deserved ???? Congratulations to our 2021 #MTVAwards Generation Award recipient, Scarlett Johansson! pic.twitter.com/x2c22nJw9R
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021
And, unlike a certain Academy, the MTV voters did actually choose Chadwick Boseman for Best Performance.
"His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world."@ChadwickBoseman wins Best Performance in a Movie at the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/U8rGBOuADe
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021
New Trailers
Similar to the Super Bowl, studios often use the MTV Movie awards to drop new trailers promoting their upcoming films. This year was no different with Marvel dropping new clips for Black Widow and Loki during the show.
If horror is more your style, there was also a sneak peek at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.
The Warrens are back. Here's an exclusive look at #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It! pic.twitter.com/AiXliUamfW
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021
We also got a look at the new G.I. Joe spin-off film, Snake Eyes.
That about wraps up another MTV Movie and TV Awards. If you’re looking for the unscripted MTV categories these will be announced separately at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted Special on the 17th of May (18th here in Australia).
