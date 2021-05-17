Level Up Your Life

Here’s Everything You Missed from the 2021 MTV Awards

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

The MTV Movie and TV Awards came back this year to hand out awards to the titles we’ve all actually seen. Unlike other awards shows, the MTV awards are based on a public vote, which means we commoners can actually have a say in what gets rewarded.

This year’s nominees including a range of favourites including WandaVision, The Mandalorian and Schitt’s Creek. Which were popular enough to take home the golden popcorn?

MTV Awards 2021 Winners

Best Movie

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Soul

Winner – To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show

  • Bridgerton
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • The Boys

Winner – WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie

  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

WinnerChadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Performance in a Show

  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
  • Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Winner – Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Best Hero

  • Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
  • Jack Quaid – The Boys
  • Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
  • Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Winner – Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Best Kiss

  • Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
  • Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
  • Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Winner – Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Best Comedic Performance

  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Eric Andre – Bad Trip
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Winner – Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain

  • Aya Cash – The Boys
  • Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
  • Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Winner – Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Breakthrough Performance

  • Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
  • Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
  • Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Paul Mescal – Normal People

Winner – Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight

  • Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
  • Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
  • The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Winner – WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Most Frightened Performance

  • Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
  • Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
  • Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
  • Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Winner – Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Best Duo

  • Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
  • The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
  • Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

Winner – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

MTV Awards Top Moments

Now that the awards are over and the winners have been announced. Let’s look at some of the top moments from this year’s MTV awards.

Host, Leslie Jones, did that thing hosts often do where they insert themselves into movies and TV shows from the year. Take, for instance, this one from Godzilla vs Kong.

 

Sacha Bardon Cohen won the Comedic Genius award and proceeded to play all his characters in his speech.

Scarlett Johannson received the Generation Award and also received a face full of slime mid-speech. Ok, then.

And, unlike a certain Academy, the MTV voters did actually choose Chadwick Boseman for Best Performance.

New Trailers

Similar to the Super Bowl, studios often use the MTV Movie awards to drop new trailers promoting their upcoming films. This year was no different with Marvel dropping new clips for Black Widow and Loki during the show.

If horror is more your style, there was also a sneak peek at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

We also got a look at the new G.I. Joe spin-off film, Snake Eyes.

That about wraps up another MTV Movie and TV Awards. If you’re looking for the unscripted MTV categories these will be announced separately at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted Special on the 17th of May (18th here in Australia).

