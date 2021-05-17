Here’s Everything You Missed from the 2021 MTV Awards

The MTV Movie and TV Awards came back this year to hand out awards to the titles we’ve all actually seen. Unlike other awards shows, the MTV awards are based on a public vote, which means we commoners can actually have a say in what gets rewarded.

This year’s nominees including a range of favourites including WandaVision, The Mandalorian and Schitt’s Creek. Which were popular enough to take home the golden popcorn?

MTV Awards 2021 Winners

Best Movie

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Winner – To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

Winner – WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Winner – Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Performance in a Show

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Winner – Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Best Hero

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Winner – Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Best Kiss

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Winner – Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Best Comedic Performance

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Winner – Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Winner – Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Winner – Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Winner – WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Most Frightened Performance

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Winner – Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Best Duo

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

Winner – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

MTV Awards Top Moments

Now that the awards are over and the winners have been announced. Let’s look at some of the top moments from this year’s MTV awards.

Host, Leslie Jones, did that thing hosts often do where they insert themselves into movies and TV shows from the year. Take, for instance, this one from Godzilla vs Kong.

I feel you,@Lesdoggg! This is me anytime anyone interrupts me while I'm watching my comfort show. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/UJXucsQ6dM — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Sacha Bardon Cohen won the Comedic Genius award and proceeded to play all his characters in his speech.

Scarlett Johannson received the Generation Award and also received a face full of slime mid-speech. Ok, then.

Well deserved ???? Congratulations to our 2021 #MTVAwards Generation Award recipient, Scarlett Johansson! pic.twitter.com/x2c22nJw9R — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

And, unlike a certain Academy, the MTV voters did actually choose Chadwick Boseman for Best Performance.

"His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world."@ChadwickBoseman wins Best Performance in a Movie at the #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/U8rGBOuADe — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

New Trailers

Similar to the Super Bowl, studios often use the MTV Movie awards to drop new trailers promoting their upcoming films. This year was no different with Marvel dropping new clips for Black Widow and Loki during the show.

If horror is more your style, there was also a sneak peek at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The Warrens are back. Here's an exclusive look at #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It! pic.twitter.com/AiXliUamfW — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

We also got a look at the new G.I. Joe spin-off film, Snake Eyes.

That about wraps up another MTV Movie and TV Awards. If you’re looking for the unscripted MTV categories these will be announced separately at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted Special on the 17th of May (18th here in Australia).