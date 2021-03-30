Never Overcook Your Meat Again With These 4 Smart Grills

An electric grill is a great alternative if you’re a bit tight on space and can’t fit a barbecue in your current living situation. You can take your grilling one step further with a smart grill, which will help give you greater control over the cooking temperature. You’ll never accidentally overcook a steak again.

These are the best smart grills that’ll help you cook your next meal to perfection.

Breville’s Smart Grill Pro is expensive, but worth it. Its heating element is programmed to maintain a consistent heat with accurate temperature readings, giving you precise control when cooking. It also has quick heat controls if you need to bump the temperature up or down a notch.

It’s equipped with a stainless steel probe that will give you a precise temperature reading for your meat, and will let you know when its time to take it off the grill.

This Breville grill comes preprogrammed with cooking settings for beef, fish, lamb, pork, and poultry, so you’ll be able to achieve the desired doneness no matter what you cook.

The George Foreman Smart Temp Grill is designed for easy use, so anyone can cook the perfect cut. It has a simple LED screen and interface, so setting a timer or activating the variable temperature function couldn’t be easier.

What makes this George Foreman grill “smart” is that it comes with stainless steel probe to give you accurate readings of your meat’s temperature. The probe will also automatically trigger the grill to shut off once your meat has been cooked to the desired doneness.

The Smart Temp Grill’s sloped design helps drain away up to 42% of fat, and the grill plates are dishwasher safe, so cleaning up afterwards is a breeze.

If you’re someone who isn’t as skilled in the kitchen as you’d like to be, Tefal’s OptiGrill might be the answer to your problems.

The OptiGrill comes preprogrammed with six automatic cooking modes, so cooking a rare cut of Waygu beef couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is select the type of meat you’re cooking and the grill will automatically adjust to a temperature that’s appropriate for size and thickness of your meat.

This Tefal grill has settings for cooking burgers, poultry, sausages, fish, red meat and even toasted sandwiches. The grill plate sits on an angle, so any fat and oils will drain off, giving you a healthier meal.

Ninja are a pretty well respected name when it comes to kitchen appliances, and its Foodi Indoor Grill is no exception. It’s simple interface makes cooking anything a breeze by giving you quick controls to adjust the grill’s heat and the cooking timer.

What makes the Foodi stand out from other grills is that it uses Ninja’s Cyclonic Grilling Technology. This function causes air to be rapidly circulated throughout the grill, giving your meat a complete and consistent sear all over.

If you’re a fan of multi-function devices, the Ninja Foodi grill also works as an air fryer and can also be used to oven bake or roast.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.