Level Up Your Life

Keep Your Mask on When You Sneeze

Beth Skwarecki

Published 2 hours ago: January 15, 2021 at 8:45 am -
Filed to:masks
vitals
Keep Your Mask on When You Sneeze
Proper technique (Photo: Drazen Zigic, Shutterstock)

It appears there’s some confusion about what to do when you’re wearing a mask and you need to sneeze. As Matt Karolian noted on Twitter, a man at the recent impeachment vote pulled down his mask to sneeze into his hand, which is exactly the opposite of what you are supposed to do.

The purpose of wearing your mask is to keep your personal respiratory droplets out of the air that other people may breathe. If you need to sneeze — a phenomenon that expels a large goddamn number of respiratory droplets — here is what you need to do:

  1. Keep the mask on
  2. Sneeze into your elbow or a tissue (through the mask)
  3. If the inside of your mask is now unbearably gross, change your damn mask.

We can all handle this. I believe in us. Carry a change of mask if you are worried about soaking your face in sneeze juice for the rest of the day. (It’s good to have extras on hand anyway.)

And while we’re at it, don’t take off your mask to speak. You can talk through it just fine, even if you’re speaking to a crowd (with or without a microphone). The droplets don’t stop coming out of your mouth just because people are listening to you. In fact, talking, and especially shouting, produces lots of droplets, and the mask’s job is to keep them contained. Just let the mask do its job.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.