11 Books on Being Single That’ll Completely Change Your Outlook

Most people spend some chapter of their lives being single. You might’ve just gone through a break-up or maybe you’ve been happily single for a long time – whatever your situation, there’s a few aspects of single life that are fairly universal. From wondering if you’ll ever meet the right person to embracing a new identity, there’s a million different highs and the lows.

While everyone’s situation is unique, there’s a few books on single life that everyone should make a point of reading. Here, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best singles books to add to your reading list. They’ll make you laugh, cry and maybe even restore your faith in love, too.

Anyone who’s been single long enough has likely been plagued with the same thought – what if I die alone? Our lives are constructed around the idea of finding our ‘other half,’ suggesting that we’re somehow incomplete on our own. This book is here to change that. The author herself took a year off dating to experience what it’s like to be truly single – this is what she learned.

An absolute must-read for single people of any age. You can pick this up, flick to any chapter and find a different message each time. Dolly’s voice is the one you need if you’re doubting yourself (or your entire life). Reading her book is like having a conversation with a friend that really gets you, plus her dating stories will always make you laugh.

ZFB’s unique voice is the reason she’s an Australian icon. She’s hit the nail on the head once again with her book dedicated to all matters of the heart. It’ll help you love yourself, love being single and love being in love as well. If you’re looking for a trusty companion to pick you up when your heart is broken.- this is it.

Many people are under the impression that being single is some an unfortunate thing that happens to us, but what if it was a choice we made? This memoir from a 40-year old single woman will resonate with people of all ages. This is the perfect read for independent women who love their own lives and don’t feel the overwhelming need to couple up. If you’re ready to embrace single life, give this one a read.

This book is a reminder that life can be pretty shit, but it can also be pretty great as well if we’re willing to look at things differently. If you’ve felt like your life is in a complete shambles (particularly after a break-up) then this book is a great reminder that everyone has uphill battles to face. Sometimes it helps to know you’re not going through it alone and as cheesy as it sounds – things will get better.

One of the the most common themes of modern day dating? Getting ghosted. Dolly Alderton’s debut fictional novel explores the fall-out of ghosting in intimate relationships and what happens when you’re left to pick up the pieces. From the electrifying first date to the eventual emotional turmoil – you’ll find pieces of yourself on every page.

This book tackles one of the greatest inconsistencies of the modern era – with so many ways to meet men, why are there more single women than ever? Written by a clinical psychologist, the book is full of tools, mindfulness exercises and positive psychology practices that’ll transform the way you think about relationships and yourself. You’ll learn to stop over criticising yourself and cultivate a new mindset that’ll fulfil you more than ever.

This book is a must-read for career women who find themselves perpetually confused by the dating scene. With chapters like ‘Have your own shit, and keep doing it’ and ‘Know what you want, and talk about it’ – you’ll turn the last page with a clearer sense of what you actually want from a relationship.

Learning to love ourselves can feel like hard work. In fact, it can take an entire lifetime to crack. This book turns self-love on its head entirely, by asking us to love ourselves like our entire lives depend on it (because they kind of do). If you’ve ever been in a relationship that didn’t make you feel good or you’ve struggled with low self-esteem – this is the book for you.

This first half of this book is perfect to read if you’re happily single (while the second focuses a little more on getting back to the dating scene). The first part is all about dating with intention to attract the kind of love that’ll truly fulfil is. The first half is all about establishing a strong sense of self, while the second teaches you how to apply that to your love life.

There’s a very big difference between being alone and being lonely, and usually its our relationship with ourselves that determines which one we’ll feel. Brought to you by the author of I Used to Be a Miserable F*ck, this book will teach you how to prioritise your relationship with yourself – because let’s be honest, that’s the most important relationship we have.