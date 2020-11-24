Watch All Your BBC Favourites on New Streaming Service, BritBox

A new British streaming service, BritBox, has now hit Aussie shores. Because you most definitely need another streaming subscription in your life.

BritBox is a collaboration between UK broadcasters BBC and ITV. It brings the best of British entertainment to one streaming platform. The streaming service is described as “the ultimate collection of British comedy and drama, from brand new shows to loved favourites.”

What to watch on BritBox

For fans of British television, there is plenty to love on BritBox. The service is launching with great series including Luther, Vera, Black Adder, Absolutely Fabulous, Mr Bean, Midsomer Murders and Inspector Morse.

Whovians will also find all series of Doctor Who on BritBox, which is impressive considering how hard it is to find a back catalogue of Doctor Who content anywhere. The streaming platform also timed its launch for November 23 to coincide with Doctor Who Day.

In terms of exclusive new content, BritBox has gained rights to the remake of All Creatures Great and Small. It also has two new crime dramas on the way. A Confession stars Martin Freeman and Imelda Staunton and Appropriate Adults features Emily Watson and Dominic West.

A BritBox Original is also coming, titled Spitting Image. The series is a reboot of a sketch comedy parody show featuring puppet versions of famous figures. Australia’s own PM, Scott Morrison, even features in one of the new episodes.

Unfortunately, everyone’s favourite royal drama, The Crown, is sticking with Netflix. But there’s a Buckingham Palace sized amount of other British content to get stuck into.

How to watch BritBox in Australia

BritBox offers a 7-day free trial and is then available for $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year – a saving of $17. This is a pretty standard entry-level price for a streaming service in Australia, with Disney+ offering the same deal.

Customers will be able to access BritBox on a number of devices at launch including Google Chromecast, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, Apple TV, Apple iOS devices, Android devices, and Telstra and Fetch TV.

BritBox adds itself to a crowded streaming line up, with the recent release of Foxtel’s Binge, Apple TV+ and horror service Shudder. But BritBox hopes to stand out to a niche consumer audience.

“Our research has shown that there is that affinity for the content, as well as there’s still a cultural connection, or people have family back in the UK. That’s really the type of audience that we’re targeting.” Moira Hogan, BritBox country manager for Australia, said in a statement to news.com.au.

BBC and other British programs are available on a variety of Aussie streaming services like Stan and Foxtel at the moment. But BritBox offers a careful curation of the best of the UK, for those who want their British content and nothing else. You can check out all BritBox has to offer here.