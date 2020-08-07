Shudder Is Australia’s New Horror Streaming Service

Australia’s streaming nightmare is growing with another new service, Shudder, being added to the line up and it’s set to give you the creeps.

Shudder, owned by U.S. entertainment company AMC, has finally launched in Australia after years of teasing it had plans to arrive down under. The service’s biggest selling point is that it doesn’t bother delivering subscribers everything they could ever dream of. Instead, it caters to a very specific dedicated audience — horror fans.

The service offers movies, TV series, podcasts, and live streaming events across the horror, thriller, and suspense genres. But it’s expected to have a different content library here in Australia due to existing licencing agreements.

For example, AMC series The Walking Dead is exclusive to Foxtel in Australia. A quick check of the service shows it’s not available on the service despite being available for U.S. audiences.

Shudder first launched in the United States in 2015 and it announced an Australia release back in 2018 — though it never confirmed a date.

A Shudder staff member told Redditors back in March 2020 the service’s delayed launch was due to a number of technical issues.

“Basically, in the last 1-2 years we switched all the tech platforms to be more robust, but while we’re doing that we can’t launch anything new. Now that that long process has been completed, we can look at new launches, etc,” the Shudder staff member wrote.

Regardless, that day has finally arrived for eager horrorheads with Shudder’s soft launch in Australia.

How much does Shudder cost in Australia?

Shudder has two pricing schemes for interested horror fans. It’ll cost a reasonable $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a yearly subscription, which equates to $5.83 per month.

To see if it’s the right service for you, a free seven-day trial is also offered to new sign ups.

While the price is reasonable, it should be noted that the majority of films hosted are in 720p with a few of the older ones in 480p so don’t expect 4K quality like other services offer.

What devices does Shudder work on?

How you can watch a streaming service can be the key decider in whether you stay signed on with a service. Thankfully, Shudder has all the usual suspects on board.

According to Shudder’s support page, the following devices are supported:

Shudder Website via home computer or laptop

Apple

Android (mobile)

Fire TV

Xbox

A notable omission from that list is PlayStation 4 devices, however, but it promises other gaming systems and Smart TVs are on the horizon.

What original content appears on Shudder?

Shudder, like many other streaming services, delivers a sizeable amount of original content that you won’t have to worry about getting nixed by other competitors.

Here’s a little taste of the horror you can expect:

A Discovery of Witches

Belzebuth

Blood Machines

Channel Zero

Creepshow

Cursed Films

Deadtectives

deadwax

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants

Eli Roth’s History of Horror

Missions

Monstrum

NOS4A2

Satan’s Slaves

The Beach House

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

The Ranger

Aside from the original content, a number of horror classics appear on the service, too. Some notable mentions include It Follows and the Halloween series.

If you’re not a huge fan of horror films — I feel you — there are some entries on the list for the more timid among us.

Cursed Films, for example, is a docuseries on famous movies with alleged curses like The Crow. It’s less about making you cower under the blanket, instead delving into the strange occurrences on movie film sets.

If the sight of blood or a spooky shadow is enough to send you into night terror city though, you might want to give Shudder a miss.