Here’s What You Need To Know About The Crown Season 4

Everyone’s favourite royal drama The Crown is back this weekend for season four and, oh man, this is the season we’ve been waiting for. Charles! Diana! Margaret Thatcher! It’s all happening. But it’s been a good 12 months since season three so here’s what you need to know to catch up.

The Crown Season 3 Recap

To start with, last season saw new actors taking over all the lead roles. Queen Elizabeth is now played by Olivia Colman, Princess Margaret is played by Helena Bonham Carter and Tobia Menzies as Prince Phillip. Season 3 also covered the years between 1964 and 1977.

Now onto the plot, spoilers ahead.

In another season of, ‘who’s Prime Minister this time?’, we saw Britain go through two PMs. Howard Wilson (Jason Watkins) was in office between 1964-1970 and Edward Heath (Michael Maloney) took over between 1974-1976, after which Wilson then returned. At the end of season 3, Wilson tells the Queen he shalt be retiring.

Princess Margaret decided to divorce her husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones after we watched their marriage go down the drain for ten episodes. And remember, divorces are a big deal in the royal family. Margaret attempts suicide after the news which really shakes her sister, Elizabeth.

We also saw Charles taking his shot with Camilla (last name Shand, at the time). But the Queen Mother had to get involved and convinced the parents of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles that their children should marry instead. That leaves Charles free to marry someone else – wonder who that could be?

The final event of the season sees the Queen celebrating her Silver Jubilee (25 years).

What’s Happening In Season 4

As I previously mentioned, season 4 is where it’s at. The story is kicking off in 1977 and is expected to cover up until 1990. We’re going to see the whole romance between Charles and Diana (played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin) as well as their historic wedding.

Season 4 is also going to introduce the U.K.’s first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson. Control your excitement now because Coleman and Anderson, two absolute queens – pun intended, will be on screen together.

Here’s the trailer if you would like a peek at what’s to come.

How To Watch The Crown in Australia

The important details. Season 4 of The Crown will be available to watch from Sunday, November 15. The season will drop at 7:00pm AEDT and all ten hour-long episodes can be streamed on Netflix. No idea why Netflix is dropping this one on a Sunday instead of the usual Friday. But on the plus side, you can have your Sunday roast with a side of The Crown.