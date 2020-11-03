Menulog And KFC Are Offering Free Delivery During State Of Origin

You’re not watching football properly unless you’re eating some form of greasy fried food. To save you from venturing to a food court or drive-through during precious game time tomorrow night, Menulog and State of Origin have teamed up to bring you free delivery on all orders from KFC.

That’s right, dinner is sorted for the State of Origin series this year with the offer valid across all three game nights. No leaving the couch necessary. This year State of Origin is taking place a little later than usual, thanks to the pandemic, so here are the dates you can snag this hot deal:

Game 1: Wednesday 4 November

Game 2: Wednesday 11 November

Game 3: Wednesday 18 November

To take part in this offer all you have to do is select your delicious fried chicken items from KFC on the Menulog app or website on game night and then delivery will be waived. Whether you’re based in Queensland or NSW it doesn’t matter because this deal is valid all across Australia.

KFC is even selling special State of Origin burgers in celebration of the series’ 40th anniversary. The Origin Recipe burger comes with a choice of two vibrantly coloured buns, blue or red of course, meaning you can support Blues or Maroons both with what you wear and what you eat.

“We know that on major game days, food orders increase on average by 20 per cent, with some of the most popular game day favourites being dishes from KFC. We’re excited to shout all Aussies ordering KFC on Menulog with free delivery during the State of Origin match so they can enjoy the food they love without having to miss a minute of the game,” Menulog marketing director, Simon Cheng said.

Just remember to get your order in early to avoid overwhelming demand for food delivery during the big game.