How to Trick Out Your Android Home Screen Just Like an iPhone

iPhone owners with the new iOS 14 can now enjoy a customised home screen with widgets and downloadable templates. Android users may feel that they are missing out on the opportunity to make their home screen look like Windows 95 or Animal Crossing, but just like Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz, they have actually had the ability within themselves all along.

Simply long press an empty space on your home screen and select “widgets” from the dropdown menu. You can then choose a pre-made widget and place on your screen, adjusting size and position. If you want to get really fancy, just like in an iPhone, you can download third-party apps to create your own widgets. You can use KWGT Kustom Widget Maker, Ultimate Custom Widget, or Chronus Information Widgets.

To change the look and feel of your whole device, just download a new launcher like Evie, Lawnchair, or Smart Launcher. These will also help you organise your apps into categories, just like in iOS 14. Then, if you wanted to change the actual app icon images, download X Icon Changer or Iconzy.

You can, of course, download any number of new skins or backgrounds to use with these custom widgets and icons, or download KLWP to make your own new skin entirely.