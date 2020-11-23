How to Retain Your Qantas Frequent Flyer Status With Just One Flight

Travel has become something of an uncertain beast over the year 2020. Safety protocols; ever-changing border restrictions; cancelled flights and confusing insurance policies have meant that many frequent flyers have had to remain firmly placed on the ground. And now, even with many Australian states managing to control Coronavirus outbreaks particularly well, folks are unsure when jetting off will be a reality for them again.

Qantas has responded to the uncertainty of this year by giving frequent flyers a bit of a win. As Executive Traveller has reported, Qantas frequent flyers will be able to retain their Silver, Gold or Platinum or Platinum One status into 2021 if they purchase one new flight ticket.

In a statement on the rollout, the airline has said:

“To help Qantas Frequent Flyers maintain their status, all Australian and New Zealand based members need to do is simply book and pay for an eligible flight between now and the end of their membership year for travel until the end of 2021, and we will extend their status for a further 12 months.” “Plus, we’re giving eligible members a headstart on reaching their status goals beyond 2022 with the ability to rollover eligible Status Credits into next membership year.”

The offering will be available to Qantas members whose frequent flyer status end date sits between 31 March 2021 and 31 December 2021. Qantas shares:

“The booking creation date must be between 23 November 2020 and before the member’s current status end date of between 31 March and 31 December 2021. The flight must be booked to travel before 31 December 2021.”

It should be mentioned that domestic Jetstar flights do not count towards this offer. You can read about the update in full here.

This comes off the back of the announcement that flights have resumed (after 137 days of closed borders) between Melbourne and Sydney. According to Australian Aviation, Qantas and Jetstar will complete 17 return flights between the cities on Monday, November 23rd alone.

Qantas is also not the only airline attempting to make travel more flexible in 2020. For those unsure about travelling in such unpredictable times, it’s worth noting that Jetstar is offering FareCredit options for bookings, ensuring you’ll get a credit voucher if your plans change.

Slowly, slowly, it seems we’re finding our way back to travel, safely. It certainly is an exciting way to wrap up such a tumultuous year.