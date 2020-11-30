How to Know When You’re Overwatering Your Plants

If you’re like every other person on the planet right now, chances are you’re feeling pretty into plants.

Indoor greenery has exploded into our lives over the past couple of years at a level no one could have really predicted (I’m not mad at it). The trend has become so popular, in fact, that folks are happily referring to themselves as plant parents on the regular.

The only issue that comes with becoming a dedicated plant parent is that it’s kind of easy to murder your beloved child.

Filling your home with a sea of greenery is one thing, keeping that sea green is another thing entirely.

Lucky for you (and me) We the Wild has decided to share some insightful tips on how to be able to tell if you’re overwatering/killing your plant.

When is it a good idea to water my plant?

Now, while there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to plant watering, there are some general signs you can look out for that should help in most cases.

According to We the Wild, research recently conducted on keeping plants alive highlighted that:

“Knowing when, if and how much to water their indoor plants is the biggest concern for over half of respondents.”

And while no one can give you a specific watering guide that will suit all plants, the company shared that “it pays to use your finger to check the soil. If it feels dry, it’s time to water. If it’s wet, you’re all set!” Oh, look. It’s a little rhyme for ya.

A sign you may be overwatering your plants is the presence of fungus gnats:

As The Sill writes:

“Fungus gnats feed on the fungi that show up in moist environments. They proliferate when the soil stays too wet for too long.”

These guys are tiny annoying bugs that look like fruit flies, The Sill shares. To get rid of them, focus on letting the soil dry out a little. You can also use “non-toxic Diatomaceous Earth into the first inch of soil, leaving a powdery white sprinkle on the surface”.

Another sign you’re overwatering house plants is colouring:

Is your plant baby looking a little yellow? Or perhaps even parts of the base have begun to turn black? According to The Sill, these too are signs you’re overwatering that child of yours.

If that’s the case, don’t panic. Just ease up on the watering and give that plant some breathing space.

Keep a close eye on these symptoms of not-so-happy plants and chances are you’ll be parenting like a pro in no time!