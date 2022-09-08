11 Hanging Planters to Elevate Your Ever-Growing Plant Collection

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re one of those people that considers your houseplants your children, we can almost guarantee that your apartment is only another leaf away from becoming a full-blown green oasis. But, as your collection grows (and your plants go from baby sprouts to big, leafy boys), you might find that they’re taking up a lot of space. The best way to counter this issue is by getting your mitts on a few hanging planters.

Depending on the style of your home, you can find a bunch of really cool macrame and metal planters as well as ceramic, glass and timber terrariums to suit any room in the house. Not only do they add an exciting design element to your home, but they’re also as equally low touch as growing a plant in a grounded pot.

Most people hesitate to hang plants because they can cause a mess if you don’t go about it the right way. However, all that can be easily avoided if you simply double-pot your hanging plant. The outer pot should be your decorative pot that is completely sealed — we’re talking no drainage holes at all — and it has chains or rope fastened directly to it for hanging. The inner pot should be the pot you can water and includes drainage holes so you don’t kill your plant from overwatering (guilty!).

If you double pot your plant, you can also easily place it in a more sunlit space for a few hours if you’re finding that it’s not getting enough light where it’s hanging. It also means that you can swap plants in and out easily until you find one that’s well suited to your place.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of hanging planters that would make an excellent addition to your sun-drenched balcony, low-lit lounge room and sometimes sunny bedroom.

READ MORE How to Pick the Easiest Hanging Plants to Keep Alive Indoors

Who said planters had to be boring? Give your humble abode a beachy, boho feel with this hanging macrame plant holder. All you have to do is install a hook to your roof (or one of those temporary command ones if you’re renting) and away you go.

Where to buy: eBay ($14.43)

These metal plant hangers are as durable as they come and won’t rust if you keep them in the safety of your indoor living room. The only downside is that this one has quite large gaps in its base, so you’ll need to get some hessian material to keep your soil from falling through and making a mess.

Where to buy: eBay ($23.95)

All share houses unite because we’ve just found the new centrepiece for your lounge. And thank god for it — disco-core is all the rage, we hear.

Where to buy: eBay ($15.70)

Hang these planters together or separately with your favourite greenery to liven up your home, office or balcony garden. These hanging planters are handmade from high-quality, eco-friendly corn skin and natural fibres. This means they’re lightweight, sturdy and can be easily moved around to various locations in your home.

Where to buy: eBay ($17.18), Amazon ($19.99)

Decorate your bedroom, bathroom, lounge room or balcony with these boho black metal plant hangers. It comes in three colourways — black, gold and silver — and comes in two shapes, oval and round.

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.75), eBay ($29.21)

If you’d like to make one of your plant babies a focal point in your home, this hand-woven macrame hanging planter from LoveKnots is the perfect way to display your beautiful indoor plants.

Where to buy: Amazon ($49.95)

This Trigg hanging planter is an easy way to add colour and liven up your living space with indoor plants like small succulents, mini cactus, faux succulents and faux sedums.

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.65)

READ MORE How to Keep Bugs Off Your Indoor Plants

This beautiful, handwoven hanging planter from FLBER is perfect for a boho accent in any space. It can hold small house plants like mini succulents, a string of pearls and ivy.

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.90)

If you’re looking to create a statement look in your home, this two-pack of beige macrame plant hangers from Lifestyle M is an easy way to do it. The more plants the better, they add character, purify the air, and bring positive vibes to any room.

Where to buy: Amazon ($14.99)

This five-pack of macrame plant hangers are an easy way to hang multiple plants and stick to your boho theme. Each planter is a different style and length so you can hang them in different parts of your home.

Where to buy: eBay (from $10.86), Amazon ($29.99)

If the style of your home is more industrial, these white ceramic hanging plant pots will suit it perfectly. They’re a cute way to display your favourite small house plants or even a little herb garden.

Where to buy: Amazon ($25.99)