How to Avoid Scams During the Mega Online Sales

As you’re likely aware, 2020’s sweet, sweet Black Friday sales are in just around the corner (some have kicked off early, in fact). The 96-hour sale kicks off on November 27, and promises juicy savings for those in need of some retail therapy.

That is all well and good, of course, but when it comes to any major cyber sales (and there are a few) it’s important to be aware that there can be risks attached.

I know it’s not fun, but it’s worth chatting about just to avoid any nasty surprises. So, I spoke with some industry experts and did a deep dive on the ACCC to get some insights.

Tim Falinski, Managing Director, Consumer, APAC, of cybersecurity software company Trend Micro explained that “according to Scamwatch, Australians have lost close to $7 million to online shopping scams this year alone.”

This, he shared, is precisely why it’s so important to keep an eye on your purchases on major sales dates like Click Frenzy, Single’s Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even Boxing Day.

“…cybercriminals see major sales such as Click Frenzy and Black Friday as a goldmine of opportunity to get consumers to hand over their personal or financial information and have a number of tricks up their sleeves to do so,” he continued.

How Do These Scams Tend to Work?

The thrill of these sales, Falinski explained, is that they’re short-lived and you need to jump on deals quickly. Unfortunately, this is the ideal set up for an online sales scam.

“This can be done through fake websites or ‘phishing’ emails or text messages – which usually mimic a legitimate organisation and will try to entice the recipient into clicking a URL link,” Falinski said.

This tricks people into unintentionally offering up “sensitive personal data or downloading malware onto their device.”

No fun.

In a statement on online scams, Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Avast antivirus warned that, “the internet is filled with amazing offers around this time of the year and people are overwhelmed by trying to catch the best products. As a result, they spend less time researching the seller, which is where cybercriminals can take advantage.”

Like Falinski, Corrons advised that shoppers watch out for “phishing scam emails offering deals that persuade you to click a link or download an attachment".

These, he warned, have the potential to be "malware like ransomware that holds your files hostage until you pay a ransom", or links could "even lead you to a fake website to get you to complete an actual payment to receive the deal,” he said.

How Can You Avoid Online Sales Scams?

First up, the ACCC has a whole bunch of information listed online to help you navigate dodgy cyber activity. They advise that you stick to businesses with a solid reputation; read terms and conditions on sales; keep your anti-virus software updated and check out a few retailers before pressing ‘purchase’.

They also suggest you keep hold of any relevant documents, like proof of purchase. And if ever you do not receive an item you’ve paid for by credit card, contact your bank.

Falinski added:

“For phishing scams, it’s important to always scan the email or SMS for things that don’t look right – whether it’s a logo that doesn’t seem legitimate, a dodgy URL link or email address that isn’t associated with the company the email is meant to be from, or spelling and grammar mistakes. “Other tips include looking out for the padlock symbol in the browser address bar to verify the legitimacy of a brand’s website, using strong and unique passwords when signing up to sites such as Click Frenzy, and keeping a close eye on your bank transactions to avoid any unauthorised transactions and stop scammers in their tracks.”

Corrons added that it's best to avoid storing your payment details anywhere online.

"You want to share, save, and store as little personal info as possible on the internet," he said.

He also suggested using third-party payment options like PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay, sticking to a VPN to remain anonymous when shopping, and comparing prices.

"If your item is drastically lower than the others, you need to wonder why. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is."

Ultimately, if anything feels off to you, avoid it. Chances are you’ll have a positive shopping experience, but it never hurts to take a few precautions, people.