Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Catch's second "Black Friday" sale, return flights to America for $918, 25% off PlayStation 4 games, 137 free online courses and more!

1. Catch Black Friday deals: Wait, what? Black Friday was last week. No, we haven't accidentally republished last week's article - Catch is throwing a 'Christmas Edition' of Black Friday with nothing over $20. (You can also grab an extra $5 off with the discount code 'CATCH2W3D".) Here are the to see the deals!

2. 25% off PlayStation 4 games at OzGameShop: OzGameShop has knocked up to 25% off PlayStation 4 games. If you order now, your purchase should definitely arrive before Christmas. Click here!

3. Cheap flights to America: Air New Zealand is having a sale on American flights through Lifehacker Coupons. Visit a stack of amazing cities in North and South America for as low as $918. Click here!

4. 55% off Sony 4K TVs: Amazon Australia has knocked a massive 55% off the Sony X70F LED 4K Ultra Smart TV. There are two sizes to choose from with prices starting at just $649. Click here!

5. Free PC game: Steam is currently giving away the digital card game Minion Masters - Crystal Conquest for free. Click here!

6. 137 free online courses: OzBargain member dealbot has put together a big list of free online courses on Udemy - there are over 100 courses to choose from including plenty of coding tutorials. Click here to see the list!

