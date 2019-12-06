Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: iStock

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Catch's second "Black Friday" sale, return flights to America for $918, 25% off PlayStation 4 games, 137 free online courses and more!

1. Catch Black Friday deals: Wait, what? Black Friday was last week. No, we haven't accidentally republished last week's article - Catch is throwing a 'Christmas Edition' of Black Friday with nothing over $20. (You can also grab an extra $5 off with the discount code 'CATCH2W3D".) Here are the to see the deals!

2. 25% off PlayStation 4 games at OzGameShop: OzGameShop has knocked up to 25% off PlayStation 4 games. If you order now, your purchase should definitely arrive before Christmas. Click here!

3. Cheap flights to America: Air New Zealand is having a sale on American flights through Lifehacker Coupons. Visit a stack of amazing cities in North and South America for as low as $918. Click here!

4. 55% off Sony 4K TVs: Amazon Australia has knocked a massive 55% off the Sony X70F LED 4K Ultra Smart TV. There are two sizes to choose from with prices starting at just $649. Click here!

5. Free PC game: Steam is currently giving away the digital card game Minion Masters - Crystal Conquest for free. Click here!

6. 137 free online courses: OzBargain member dealbot has put together a big list of free online courses on Udemy - there are over 100 courses to choose from including plenty of coding tutorials. Click here to see the list!

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.