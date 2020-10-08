Level Up Your Life

Prevent Messy Drips With the Rolling Bowl Manoeuvre

Claire Lower

Published 10 hours ago: October 9, 2020 at 12:00 am -
Filed to:cleaning
dishesskillettiktok
Photo: Iryna Pospikh, Shutterstock
Photo: Iryna Pospikh, Shutterstock

No matter how dedicated you are to the concept of “cleaning as you cook,” you will make at least a small amount of mess every time you prepare a meal. It’s inevitable, but the goal is to minimise the amount of mess you have to clean after cooking, and every small preventative measure helps.

This little hack from TikTok user Andrew Gatt is one such tiny measure.

As you can see from the video: it’s all in the wrist. When you pour something from a bowl (or mixing cup) into a pan, then turn it back in the direction it came from, the liquid that was gathering at the edge of the bowl and on its lip spills over the side, forming a gross trail from the bowl, onto the counter. To keep beaten egg (or any other drippy, messy substance) from dripping down the side of the bowl after you pour it, just keep turning, completing a 360-degree turn in the direction you tilted the bowl originally. The residual liquid will drip back into the bowl, which you were going to wash anyway.

I tried this with the scrambled eggs I had for lunch and it worked pretty well. There was one tiny little drip on the side of the bowl, but it was so tiny it just kind of dried up before it had a chance to make it to my countertop. The rolling bowl manoeuvre (which is its official name now) prevented a truly tiny mess, but it’s one truly tiny mess that yours truly doesn’t have to clean up. I think it would work really well with batters, some of which (ahem, brownie batter) are notoriously drippy.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.