Learn How to Swear in 15 Languages From Samuel L. Jackson

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 2 hours ago: September 28, 2020 at 8:49 am -
Filed to:language
language learningswearing

It’s not unusual for celebrities to lend their voice and their talents to help get out the vote — especially in presidential election years. But this one is a little different, because it involves Samuel L. Jackson offering a masterclass in swearing in 15 different languages. If that’s not enough of an incentive to check your voter registration status, we don’t know what is. Here’s how to learn international cursing from the best in the biz.

How to take a swearing lesson with Samuel L. Jackson

This all started on September 14, when Jackson tweeted that if 2,500 people clicked on his HeadCount page to check their voter registration status, he would teach us how to swear in 15 different languages.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long to reach his goal. In fact, a representative from Headcount told Thrillist that within the day, Jackson prompted 8,060 people to check their voter registration status.

And the very next day, as promised, Jackson gifted us with the ultimate swearing lesson. “You showed up and showed out for our voter action goals,” he said in the curse class video. “Now, time for me to hold up my end of that bargain. Let’s do some cussing in 15 languages.”

In the nearly two-minute video, Jackson swears in Basque, Vietnamese, Ukrainian, Swahili, Nepali, Icelandic, Maori, Jamaican Patois, Haitian, Czech, Esperanto, Bemba, Catalan, Brazilian Portuguese and Thai.

As he takes us on a gloriously foul-mouthed trip around the world, Jackson holds up a sign with the curse word written out in each language, while identifying the language. He does not, however, give specific translations for each word, so you may want to look that up so you know exactly what you’re saying to someone when you use your new vocabulary words.

