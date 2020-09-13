Do These Slicing Gadgets Work Better Than…a Knife?

Here at Hack or Wack, we usually like to test viral hacks that blow people’s minds. But sometimes we also test hacks that have people very sceptical from the get-go.

TikTok user @TegaReacts seems to be unimpressed by these fruit-slicing gadgets found on Amazon, as every item is met with the same disdain:

“Just get a knife!”

So we got our hands on some of these contraptions — a banana slicer, a zip slicer, and a strawberry huller — to see how they stack up against a knife.

The banana slicer is basically a banana-shaped plastic mould with some slats. This doesn’t seem to have any use beyond slicing a banana, and you are limited in the width of the slices and size of the banana you choose. The zip slicer is a tube that can fit small spherical fruits like grapes or cherry tomatoes, with a blade that fits snugly down the centre of the tube. The strawberry de-stemmer (or as Tega calls it in the video, a “Strawberry de-WHAT”) is a spring-loaded claw that allows you to twist out the white and green parts from the top of a strawberry. It definitely looks the coolest out of the bunch.

So which of these gadgets out-performed a traditional knife? Check out the video below to find out.