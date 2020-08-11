Scientists Have Kindly Confirmed Which Songs Will Get You a Second Date

If you’re soul-searching for a run at romance, you may want to play your date some ‘groovy’ tunes to keep things spicy.
The dating process can be rough, especially when your nerves get the best of you. If you like your date the first time out with them and wouldn’t mind a second run, psychologists at Canada’s McMaster University have found a little trick to give you all the luck.
The researchers ran a speed dating test in which they played 15 songs to speed daters. Each song was rated for ‘groove’, ‘enjoyment’ and ‘familiarity’ and then the average score was calculated to give the songs a ‘wow’ rating.
Turns out, the higher the wow rating, the more the couples were attracted to each other as they swayed their bodies to the music. Who knew Stevie Wonder had more to offer than just his great tunes.
Here’s the list, from best to worst, on the wow score meter so you can also land yourself a second date if you want.
Superstition by Stevie Wonder:
- Groove: 8.11
- Enjoyment: 7.53
- Familiarity: 8.95
- WOW Rating: 8.19
Naughty Girl by Beyonce
- Groove: 7.9
- Enjoyment: 7.53
- Familiarity: 8.42
- WOW Rating: 7.95
Lady Marmalade by Patti LaBelle
- Groove: 8.08
- Enjoyment: 7.26
- Familiarity: 8.26
- WOW Rating: 7.86
Hey There Delilah by Plain White Ts
- Groove: 5.68
- Enjoyment: 8.37
- Familiarity: 9.53
- WOW Rating: 7.86
September by Earth, Wind & Fire
- Groove: 7.84
- Enjoyment: 7.16
- Familiarity: 6.16
- WOW Rating: 7.05
Shake It Off by Taylor Swift
- Groove: 7.63
- Enjoyment: 6.84
- Familiarity: 6.05
- WOW Rating: 6.84
Daughters by John Mayer
- Groove: 5.05
- Enjoyment: 7.11
- Familiarity: 8.11
- WOW Rating: 6.75
Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) by Green Day
- Groove: 4.95
- Enjoyment: 7.11
- Familiarity: 8.11
- WOW Rating: 6.72
How Deep Is Your Love by Bee Gees
- Groove: 6.16
- Enjoyment: 6.11
- Familiarity: 5.79
- WOW Rating: 6.02
I Will Follow You Into The Dark by Death Cab for Cutie
- Groove: 3.89
- Enjoyment: 6.32
- Familiarity: 7.58
- WOW Rating: 5.93
What Do You Mean? by Justin Bieber
- Groove: 6.26
- Enjoyment: 5.32
- Familiarity: 5.11
- WOW RATING: 5.56
Like A Virgin by Madonna
- Groove: 6.42
- Enjoyment: 5.05
- Familiarity: 4.53
- WOW Rating: 5.33
Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd
- Groove: 4.26
- Enjoyment: 5.79
- Familiarity: 5.89
- WOW Rating: 5.31
America by Simon & Garfunkel
- Groove: 4.11
- Enjoyment: 5.79
- Familiarity: 5.74
- WOW RATING: 5.21
If you decide to run this dating experiment give us a shout in the comments and tell us how you went.
