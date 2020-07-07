This Cellist Performs Badass Arrangements of Your Favourite Theme Songs

A professional cellist has figured out exactly what we all need right now — our favourite TV, movie and video game theme songs arranged into 8- or 10-part cello compositions, performed entirely by her.

Samara Ginsberg has arranged and performed her own classical takes on a wide range of geek-friendly themes, from TV series like ThunderCats, Airwolf and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman to the video game Chrono Trigger. Start with Knight Rider, though; Knight Rider is incredible.

Some of the many Ginsbergs performing each song carry most of the musical weight while other Ginsbergs have smaller, supporting parts. But when added all together, eight or ten Ginsbergs create beautiful — even haunting — versions of some of our most nostalgia-drenched theme songs.

Just found this hilarious accidental screenshot from back when I was making the Darth Vader video in @AcapellaApp ! Top left says it all, frankly ???? pic.twitter.com/kyLF4mCeP2 — Samara Ginsberg (@samaracello) July 7, 2020

There is something here for the whole family, too: Get your kids into classical music with these versions of some cartoon and movie themes:

The comments below each new arrangement she posts are full of hopeful suggestions (read: begging) for more. MacGyver, The A-Team, Star Trek Voyager, Quantum Leap, Magnum P.I. — the people want it all.

You can follow Ginsberg on Twitter or on her YouTube channel, where she’s been releasing new arrangements at a tempo of approximately one a week. Listen to her incredible music, and then go buy her a coffee to thank her for her efforts. She deserves it.