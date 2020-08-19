Click Frenzy’s Massive Sale On Sports Gear and Activewear Will Rev You Up

If you’ve been looking to pick up some new sports gear, activewear, sneakers or team merch, you’ll want to check out the Click Frenzy Sports sale.

Launching tonight, August 20th, at 7pm, this Click Frenzy Sports sale will run until midnight on Sunday, August 23rd, and is chock full of incredible sports-related bargains.

Click Frenzy Sports is offering up some top deals from major Australian and international brands, including Puma, Superdry and New Balance. This is the perfect time to get some great activewear from top brands.

The sale isn’t just limited to brands either. Retailers, like Hype and Sportitude, will be getting in on the action too.

The Athlete’s Foot will be cutting up to 40% off a range of brands — so you can grab yourself a nice deal on those Nike, ASICS or Adidas sneakers you’ve had your eye on. If you’re in the market for some new workout gear, 2XU will be taking a further 20% off their outlet prices.

If you’ve been looking to pick up a brand new jersey for you team, even the NRL Shop, AFL Store and NBA Store are getting in on it. Now is the perfect time to grab that Jordan jersey you’ve been eying since The Last Dance dropped.

And if that isn’t enough, the first 500 eligible Click Frenzy members to dish out over $200 on the Click Frenzy Sports sale will score themselves a $50 Virtual Mastercard. To enter, all you need to do is upload your proof of purchases totalling over $200 to the Frenzy Bucks portal on the Click Frenzy website, and they’ll email you the gift card.

Great workout gear savings isn’t the only thing this Click Frenzy Sports event has going on. It will also help give a boost to struggling community sporting clubs. Every club that registers for the “Virtual Canteen” initiative will be given their own page, where people can buy a virtual pie or sausage roll from them, with all proceeds going to the club.

