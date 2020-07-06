These Melbourne Suburbs Are Being Locked Down as Stage 3 Restrictions Return

A number of coronavirus outbreaks in Melbourne has meant the return of restrictions for select suburbs in the city until the end of July.

The Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced on 30 June that parts of Melbourne would return to stage three restrictions on following a significant rise in coronavirus cases within the city. The restrictions, referred to as a ‘stay at home’ order, came into effect from 11:59pm on Wednesday 1 July and are expected to last until at least 29 July.

The stay at home order means people within those suburbs will only be able to leave the house for four reasons — shopping for food and supplies, care and caregiving, exercise, and study or work.

It also means people outside of those suburbs will only be able to visit them for the same four reasons too.

“My message to everyone in restricted postcodes is this: I know this will be terribly disruptive and difficult but if everyone sticks to the rules and we see transmission come down, then in four weeks the restrictions can lift,” Andrews said in the press conference on 30 June.

“For everyone outside these zones: please, be smart, be safe and pay attention to the directions. If you don’t then your local area might be next into lockdown and no one wants that.”

To enforce the new restrictions, Andrews said police will be “actively enforcing” the suburb lockdowns throughout the four-week period. Anyone found out of their homes without a valid excuse could receive an on-the-spot fine of up to $1,652.

The changes come as the city experienced 75 new cases on 29 June and a further 65 cases on 30 June. Many of those cases are suspected to be acquired via community transmission — locally transmitted without a known source of infection.

From 4 July, an additional two postcodes — 3031 and 3051 — were added to the list of lockdown restrictions. Premier Andrews also announced a ‘hard’ lockdown would see residents of public housing units prohibited from leaving their homes at all. It’s suspected there are hundreds of potential cases undetected in the residences covering nearly 3,000 people across 1,345 units, according to the Guardian. It would be heavily enforced by 500 police officers, which has sparked criticism given the vulnerability of some of those in the public housing system.

Those addresses include:

Flemington

12 Holland Court

20 Racecourse Road

126 Racecourse Road

130 Racecourse Road

North Melbourne

12 Sutton Street

33 Alfred Street

76 Canning Street

159 Melrose Street

9 Pampus Street.

The Melbourne suburbs facing lockdowns from midnight on 2 July

The new restrictions will be felt the strongest in suburbs identified as a concern for further outbreaks. Ten postcodes, spanning more than 30 suburbs, will be impacted from 11:59pm on Wednesday 1 July.

Those suburbs include:

3012: Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray

3021: Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans

3031: Flemington, Kensington

3032: Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore

3038: Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lodge, Watergardens

3042: Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie

3046: Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park

3047: Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana

3051: North Melbourne

3055: Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West

3060: Fawkner

3064: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickelham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo

The postcodes were chosen as a result of the Suburban Testing Blitz that saw 93,000 Victorians tested. It allegedly found the above postcodes had the highest rates of transmission in the state.

It found the postcodes 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060 had a rate of transmission more than 50 per cent the state’s average. The postcodes with a rate of more than 30 included 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042 while 3021 and 3046 were at more than 20 per cent.

READ MORE What Coronavirus Restrictions Change From 1 July

UPDATED 6 July 2020: We’ve updated this story to include the latest postcodes that were added to the list of lockdown restrictions. It also has new information on residents of public housing units prohibited from leaving their homes at all.