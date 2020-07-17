The Best Deals From Myer’s Super Weekend Sale

Online shopping can be therapeutic when done in moderation. Given the times we’re living in, we could all do with a bit of retail therapy and thankfully, Myer’s Super Weekend sale is making it possible to do it on the cheap.
The Myer Super Weekend sale is offering up to 40 per cent off across a variety of categories. From brand name clothing, electric blankets and linen to watches and shoes — you’re going to be spoilt for choice .
There’s just one catch. The sale ends on Sunday, 19 July so you need to get in before the weekend’s over.
The best Super Weekend deals from Myer
- Receive 20% Off When You Purchase Two Or More M.A.C Lip Glosses or Liquid Lips
- 30% Off Handbags, Women’s Wallets And Jewellery
- 30% Off Ladies Shoes
- 20% Off Watches
- 40% Off The Original Price Of Women’s And Miss Shop Fashion Accessories
- 40% Off Women’s Lingerie By Berlei, Jockey, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger And Playtex
- 40% Off Women’s Shoes Charlotte Olympia
- 40% Off The Original Price Of Dinnerware, Glassware And Cutlery
- Up To 50% Off The Original Price Of Mattresses And Bases By Sealy, Sleepmaker & Heritage Plus Free Delivery Valued At $75 On Beds Purchased Over $999
- 40% Off Aura Home, Linen House, Private Collection, Rita Ora, Mini Jumbuk, Downia, And Dentons
- 20% Off Electric Blankets
- 30% Off Bathroom Accessories, Bath Mats And Scales
- 30% Off The Original Price Of Home Décor Including Photo Frames, Artificial Plants, Cushions And Throws
- Up To 40% Off The Original Price Of Men’s Casual Fashion By Reserve, Blaq, Maddox, Trent Nathan, Superdry And More
- 30% Off Men’s Shoes
- 40% Off The Original Price Of Men’s Underwear By Calvin Klein, Bonds, Mitch Dowd, Polo Ralph Lauren & Hom
- 30% Off The Original Price Of Men’s Underwear By Tommy Hilfiger, Emporio Armani, Jockey, Tradie, Champion, Jack & Jones, Kenji & Reserve
- 30% Off The Original Price Of Men’s Sleepwear And Swimwear
- Buy 2 And Save 50% Off The Second Men’s Accessories
- 30% Off Clothing And Ties From The Men’s Formal Department
- 20% Off Watches
- Up To 40% Off The Original Price Of Children’s Fashion By Indie Kids By Industrie, Milkshake, Sprout, Adidas And More
- 20% Off Benefit
- 25% Off The Original Price Of Women’s Fashion By Regatta, Basque, Piper,Tokito, Miss Shop, Wayne Cooper, Bariano, Chi Chi London, Adrianna Papell, Trent Nathan, Reiko, Ellesse, Jack Wills,Vero Moda, Yarra Trail, Jump, Pingpong, Gordon Smith, Hammock & Vine, Dkny, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Fleet Street, Paqme, Hi There From Karen Walker, Milk And Honey, Grab Denim, Stella, Mossman, Staple The Lable, Girls On Film, Sass, All About Eve, Nana Judy, Missguided, Y.A.S, Levis, Guess, Ck Jeans, Riders By Lee, Dr Denim, Superdry, Only, Carmakoma
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in