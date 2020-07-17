The Best Deals From Myer’s Super Weekend Sale

Online shopping can be therapeutic when done in moderation. Given the times we’re living in, we could all do with a bit of retail therapy and thankfully, Myer’s Super Weekend sale is making it possible to do it on the cheap.

The Myer Super Weekend sale is offering up to 40 per cent off across a variety of categories. From brand name clothing, electric blankets and linen to watches and shoes — you’re going to be spoilt for choice .

There’s just one catch. The sale ends on Sunday, 19 July so you need to get in before the weekend’s over.

The best Super Weekend deals from Myer

