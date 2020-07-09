Here’s How Australia’s Testing Rates Compare Globally

Data on COVID-19 testing rates per thousand people show that Australia is doing extremely well compared to many other countries.

This gives us a reasonable level of confidence that we are detecting most of the COVID-19 cases across the country.

The prospects of elimination remain elusive but even with the current outbreak in Victoria, Australia is continuing to maintain a high level of surveillance.

In terms of the broader consequences, including deaths per 1,000 people, Australia is among the best in the world when it comes to responding to the pandemic.

That doesn’t mean we can afford to be complacent. To retain this current status, we need to maintain a high level of testing. We also need every person in Australia to take the coronavirus threat seriously and stick to the basics: physical distancing, staying home if unwell, washing hands, and getting tested if you have any symptoms at all.

Use the tool below, which uses data from Our World in Data, to explore how each country compares on:

the total number of COVID-19 cases

the total number of cases per million people

the number of daily new confirmed cases

the number of daily new confirmed cases per million people.

On COVID-19 fatalities for each country, you can see:

the total number of deaths

the total number of deaths per million people

the number of daily new deaths

the number of daily new deaths per million people.

And for tests performed by each country (except China, which Our World in Data says has limited publicly available data on testing rates nationwide), you can see:

the total number of tests performed

the total tests per thousand people

the number of daily new tests

the number of daily new tests per 1,000 people.

Data visualisation: Kaho Cheung https://observablehq.com/@unkleho/covid-19-bubble-chart-with-d3-render. Data source: Our World in Data https://ourworldindata.org. New deaths, cases and tests refers to new daily confirmed deaths, cases and tests. Countries with a population under 1 million not shown.

Adam Kamradt-Scott, Associate professor, University of Sydney

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.