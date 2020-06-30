Do Pickles and Pineapple Belong on Burgers?

Everybody has a strong opinion on what makes a perfect burger. Time and again there have been countless debates on the size of the patty, the type of meat used, and whether potato buns are better than brioche buns. There have also been just as many divides on its condiments, including the contentious pickles and pineapple.

Three Aussie chefs, and owners of popular burger joints, gave Lifehacker Australia their thoughts on adding pickles and pineapple to one of our all-time favourite comfort foods.

To pickle or not to pickle?

Sarah Robbins, Co-owner, Head Chef and Director, Bar Luca/Loaded by BL/ BL Burgers

“Pickles on a burger is the great burger debate! As a pickle lover myself I say ‘yes’. They add a delicious layer of salty flavour to a burger and a great crunch if you get a good pickle! We use Dillicious Pickles from Melbourne. They’re fantastic.”



Julian Cinnotta, Co-owner and chef, Butter

“Pickles – 100000% do! Especially on any burger that has a bit of fat to it. They provide a bit of acidity and especially where the burger has a bit of fat to it, they provide the perfect amount of balance.



Kerby Craig, Chef owner, Ume Burger

“Pickles yes, because it’s easy to regulate a pickle in your recipe.”

Pineapple for balance?

Sarah Robbins

“Pineapple has its place, but it depends on the burger. On a classic burger with the lot or a grilled chicken burger they’re a great addition. But on something like a Blame Canada [beef patty, American cheese, maple glazed streaky bacon, maple aioli & poutine on a BL milk bun] they’d be horrid.”

Julian Cinnotta

“With pineapples, I’m not too sure about it! Personally, I say no. While pineapple brings some acidity, I feel they add too much unnecessary sweetness to a burger. The sweetness needs to be more subtle.”

Kerby Craig

“Pineapples? I’m fairly against. You can’t exactly make your own acidity and sweetness with pineapple.”

Consensus?

Pickles trump pineapple slices anytime, any day. Personally, this consensus gives me life because overly sweet burgers kill my appetite.

If you disagree, give us a shout in the comments.

