Amazon Australia’s Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals Still Available



Being cooped up inside for weeks on end has given many of us the urge to splurge. With the announcement of Amazon’s month-long Mid-Year Sale, you’ll now be able to do that without throwing away too many of your precious pennies.

Amazon Australia’s Mid-Year Sale will see plenty of deals drop on gaming consoles and phones, kitchenware as well as much-needed fitness gear over the course of June. The best part is you won’t need to be a Prime member to get yourself the bargain you’ve been looking for.

It ends at 11.59pm (AEST) on Tuesday 30 June so you’ll have plenty of time to find the right deal for yourself.

Here’s some of Amazon Australia’s best deals during June

Deals of the Day coming up

Up to 40% off Hozelock Watering Products (23 June)

Save 30% on UGREEN Car Air Vent Phone Holder (23 June)

Save 30% on USB C Charger Charging Cable for All Type C Devices (23 June)

Save 25% off Braun Beard Trimmer (24 June)

Save up to 31% on Massage Gun,Professional Handheld Deep Muscle Massager (24 June)

Up to 28% select tomtoc products (25 June)

Save to 25% off select BIC Gifting Kits (25 June)

Save up to 38% off Scenic Brew coffee capsules (26 June)

Save up to 35% on select Mars Wrigley products (26 June)

Save 35% on SoundPEATS TrueFree True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth (26 June)

Save 20 % on SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds TWS Bluetooth Earphones (26 June)

Save up to 45% on select Mentos and Chupa Chups products (27 June)

Save up to 40% on select Panasonic Cameras (29 June)

Save up to 50% on Nespresso Compatible coffee (30 June)

As always, online shop in moderation. It’s good to treat yourself to a bargain or two but don’t go too overboard.

UPDATE: 22 June 2020: This story has been updated with the latest deals.

