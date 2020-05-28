Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video in June

Australia's Ski Season is Back on Track, but Things are a Bit Different This Year

New Telstra 5G Wifi Pro: Pricing and Specs

Watch Today's NASA Launch To The International Space Station

Illustration: Shutterstock

Two American astronauts are heading to the International Space Station today, and you can watch the launch live on Twitter or YouTube right now—launch preparations are currently underway.

This is the first time NASA astronauts will launch into space from U.S. soil on an American rocket in nine years. Since 2011, American crew members have instead hitched rides to the ISS on Russian shuttles.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will take off at 4:33 pm Eastern time from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre in a SpaceX capsule called Crew Dragon. NASA is monitoring possible bad weather, though—backup launch dates are set for this weekend, just in case.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cars driving engines

The Easiest Way To Destroy Your Car's Manual Transmission

What I wanted to know was simple: how to drive a manual without breaking it, since repairs are expensive. I got a lot of different answers from a lot of different people — some of it seemed to make sense, some didn’t. So I called up a rally champion and got the definitive word on what will blow up your car in the space of an afternoon, and what will keep it running just about forever.
amazon au disney feature foxtel netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video in June

As June nears, we're about to get gifted a new load of streaming goodness. Coronavirus isn't likely to suddenly disappear any time soon so anyone who's feels they're starting to run out of good content is in for a treat. Here's what you can expect.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles