Level Up Your Life

How to Watch Two Americans Take Their First Spacewalk

Emily Long

Published 2 hours ago: November 15, 2022 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:extravehicularactivity
federalgovernmentoftheunitedstatesfrankrubiohumanspaceflightjoshcassadaNASAouterspacespaceflighttechnology2cinternet
How to Watch Two Americans Take Their First Spacewalk
Photo: Dima Zel, Shutterstock

While we’re waiting on NASA’s Artemis I moon rocket to (maybe) finally launch this week, there’s another space event worth tuning in for: Two American astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station are taking their first spacewalk on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio are exiting the space station to place mounting hardware for solar arrays, which will be installed on the exterior of the ISS over the course of several planned spacewalks in the coming months. Here’s how to watch it live.

How to watch the NASA spacewalk

Live coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1. on NASA TV, the NASA app, and NASA’s website. At 8 a.m. ET, the astronauts will leave the space station’s airlock to begin their installation mission. The event is expected to last about seven hours. The broadcast is expected to include footage from helmet cams as well as live commentary and feeds from both the astronauts and Mission Control. According to NASA, Cassada will be wearing a spacesuit with red stripes, while Rubio’s suit will be unmarked (in case you wanted to tell them apart).

NASA has two additional spacewalks planned for Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, though the details of which astronauts will do what and when have yet to be announced. The most recent spacewalk took place back in March.

Artemis I launch update

After a handful of disappointing delays, the long-awaited Artemis I moon rocket might finally take off early Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning, with a two-hour launch window beginning at 1:04 a.m. ET. There are a few maintenance issues remaining, but NASA is expected to have an update on Monday afternoon. If this Wednesday doesn’t fly, the backup dates are Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.