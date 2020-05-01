The Best Places To Find Free EBooks

Here's Who Can Get Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

My go-to way to escape the coronavirus pandemic has been to crack open a good book and get lost in its pages. In the video above, I share how you can get your hands on eBooks without spending a dime.

Use your library card

Arthur was right: Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card. Apps like Libby (iOS, Android) and OverDrive (iOS make it incredibly easy to borrow digital books using your library card. Libby can even connect to your Amazon account to automatically send books you’ve borrowed to your Kindle device.

Download some classics

Sites like Project Gutenberg, OpenLibrary, and ManyBooks all aim to keep digital archives of classic novels, and make them available for free. You won’t find last week’s New York Times bestsellers on these sites, but they’re great resources to finally read those classic you skipped in high school.

Look for discounts

During the coronavirus pandemic, many large retailers are offering eBooks for free. Be sure to check Apple Books, Google Play Books, Amazon Kindle, and other digital storefronts to keep an eye out for any titles you may be able to snag for free. You might find something on a steep discount too.

