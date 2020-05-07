The Best Deals On The Kitchen Gadgets You Need In Your Life

Image: Supplied

G'day Lifehacker readers. We've got a list of cracking deals on kitchen gadgets including a sweet 46% off on a smart grinder for all you coffee lovers. These certainly have the potential to be your new favourites.

Kogan 12L Rotary Air Fryer $169.00 $89.99

This bad boy is going to save you $79 and given air fryers are all the rage these days, it sounds like a steal. In more good news, it's multifunctional so you can fry all your favourites with little to no oil, roast, bake, BBQ, grill and broil — whatever mood strikes you on the day. Grab the air fryer deal at Kogan.

Healthy Choice 5L Mix Master 1200W Kitchen Stand Mixer $199.95 $99

Sort out all your food mixing needs with this kitchen appliance. It includes a beater, dough hook, stainless steel bowl, wire whip, paddle beater, and cover lid. It'll save you both time and money which is always a winning combo. Snag the deal from eBay here.

Lodge LDP3 Rectangular Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle $139 $60.29

Not much beats a reversible griddle when you can use the smooth side to make grilled cheese sandwiches, eggs or pancake, and the ribbed side to grill a perfect steak. You can use it in the oven, on the stove or even on top of a camp fire. Nab this bargain from Amazon here.

Breville BCG820BSS Smart Grinder Pro:BSS $369 $199

The smell of freshly-grinded coffee is pure joy. This smart machine from Breville is easy to use thanks to its digital features and the storage container is an added bonus to help with late night coffee runs without the noise. Catch the deal via Myer here.

Healthy Choice 2000w Digital Induction Cooker $169.95 $59

This electricity-powered induction cooktop is compact and portable and if you're paranoid about overheating, the plate on this only heats up if your pot or saucepan is on it. It's a great item if you're on the move or your home kitchen lacks enough stoves to cook for more than two or three people. Snatch the deal from Catch here.

Kogan Soup and Smoothie Wizard $109 $79.99

A multi-functional soup and smoothie wizard is perfect if you're trying to follow a healthy lifestyle and keep yourself warm given how chilly the days are getting. It's a 1.7 litre jug so there's going to be enough to go around. Snag the deal here.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.