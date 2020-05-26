Australia's 2020 Ski Season Will Go Ahead, but Things are a Bit Different This Year

Image: iStock

Ski season in Australia normally kicks off the first weekend of June but this year, it's not business as usual. The COVID-19 outbreak has left many question marks for ski enthusiasts and the industry overall. While we wait on definitive answers from the ski resorts following recent announcements from the NSW and Victoria governments, here's the latest on what you should know if you're keen to get out on the slopes this winter.

When will the ski season in Australia start this year?

Colin Hackworth, CEO of Australian Ski Areas Association, told Lifehacker Australia plans for a 2020 ski season were currently underway.

"So the situation is that all ski resorts in Australia are preparing for a 2020 ski season," he said over the phone.

"It was announced on Sunday [24 May] by the Victorian premier that the ski season in Victoria would commence on the 22nd of June and the week before it was announced by the New South Wales government that there would be a ski season in 2020. But there is no confirmed opening date as yet."

Skiing in NSW

On 20 May, the NSW Deputy Premier, John Barilaro, announced regional travel would open up again starting June 1.

"I'm very pleased to share that this means we will have a ski season this year. However holidaymakers should be aware that ski resorts will likely need time to put COVID plans into place and you should make contact before visiting," Barilaro's statement said.

Although this was welcome news for many businesses in Thredbo and Perisher, there won't be any official movement on letting visitors in just yet.

Lifehacker Australia reached out to Thredbo, an alpine village in the heart of NSW's Snowy Mountains, for a comment but it replied via email saying:

"Thank you for your enquiry. Unfortunately however, given the continued uncertainty regarding when the resorts are able to open under current social distancing restrictions we are not yet in a position to comment formally. For a comment on behalf the snow resorts, please contact Colin Hackworth, CEO Australian Ski Areas Association."

Perisher, another ski resort in the region, echoed similar sentiments on its website.

"Our plans for the season will continue to be informed by advice from public health authorities and all government orders and regulations relating to resort operations. As the season approaches, we will advise of any planned changes to our operations."

Skiing in Victoria

Mt Buller, which is just three hours' drive from Melbourne, made an announcement on its Facebook page that it was working towards the 22 June target "in consultation with government, health authorities and others, to conclude our COVID-19 Operating Safely Plans, and once these are finalised we can release more details."

Following the Victoria premier's announcement, Falls Creek also released a statement on its website on 25 May regarding plans for re-opening.

"The Victorian Alpine Resorts are continuing to work on their COVID SAFE operating plans, including capacity management, traceability, cleaning and hygiene, accommodation (commercial, shared and staff), food & beverage and transportation," the statement said.

"There is much to be done before the resorts can provide their usual services including downhill skiing, snowboarding and tobogganing, and the resort communities are looking forward to welcoming visitors from 22 June 2020."

How can visitors start planning their trips already?

Hackworth reiterated that everybody was working towards a coordinated opening because there's a whole bunch of service providers and emergency services involved.

"There will be at least some resorts in Victoria which will open on 22 June. Others may be opening one or two days later, we don't quite know yet.

"What people need to do is go to the resort website and get the most up-to-date information and take it from there. Only the individual resorts will be able to confirm bookings and so on."

Lifehacker's included the latest information from some of the more popular ski resorts but as Hackworth mentioned, it's best to reach out to your preferred destination regarding bookings.

What health and safety precautions will the resorts be undertaking?

Hackworth said making sure the right arrangements were made for the health and safety of both visitors and the staff was top priority.

"Of course the health and safety of the staff and guests is the first priority," he said. "Let's put it this way, ski resorts won't open unless it can be done in a safe and hygienic manner.

"Not just the resorts, but all the businesses involved will have to be able to comply with government restrictions and directives which are in place at any one point in time. The key ones at the moment are social distancing, and primarily sanitation and hygiene."

Hackworth did explain that this was an evolving story and exact plans would be made public when things were finalised from their end.

"We're kind of a month away from opening up. So that's sort of an evolving story," he said.

"But yes, there will be capacity constraints of some sort because that responds to social distancing requirements and we'll have to workout how people can safely be grouped together. There'll be more details on that released soon."

Visitors need to play their part in ensuring public safety

It's not only up to the ski resorts to ensure public safety. Hackworth said visitors would need to take equal responsibility.

"Right from the start, COVID-19 has been a shared responsibility," he said. "We're all in this together.

"So when people come to the resorts, you know, please continue to practice sanitation and hygiene and social distancing. And one of the key things, keep our season safe and download the COVID safe app, and keep it running."

We'll keep updating this story when new information becomes available.