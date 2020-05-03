The Easiest Pancake Recipe In The World

This pancake recipe will change your life. Well, the way you make pancakes, at least.
Are you ready?
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of self raising flour
- 1 cup of lemonade
- 1 egg
- Butter
Method:
- Mix in a bowl until combined
- Heat frying pan
- Melt a teaspoon or so of butter in the pan
- Pour in desired amount of batter, flipping when bubbles appear on the surface
- Eat your delicious, perfect, fluffy pancakes
If you need more batter, simply double the ingredients - it's that simple.
This was shared with me by my Aunty, and now it is my gift to you.
You're welcome.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Same recipe, except I replace the lemonade with milk. I understand the reason for the lemonade, it's useful when making scones as well, but I don't think it's necessary when making pancakes.
Same as above, but I replace the milk that originally replaced the lemonade with oat milk. It adds a hint of sweetness and tastes delicious :)
I might have to try with lemonade still, sounds interesting.
The lemonade adds a sweetness and a slight lemon flavour. It also helps the pancakes really fluff up.