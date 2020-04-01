You Can Get 3 Months Of Skillshare Premium For Free Right Now

Do Cold Showers Really Cool You Down?

Image: Shutterstock

If you’re hoping to use your physical-distancing time to pick up a new skill, Skillshare is offering a free three-month Premium account on its service to help you make it happen.

To get the deal, go to this page and click the “Join For Free Today” button at the bottom of the page. The promotion requires you to create an account, but you don’t have to hand over any payment details, so you’re not at risk of getting charged later on if you forget about it. A Premium account is typically $US19 ($31) a month.

The free offer is being made through a partnership with Bombay Sapphire’s “Create at Home” program. That program also includes a collection of instructions for different DIY projects on Hunker.

On Skillshare you can take classes on everything from cocktail making to web development. There are courses on creative writing, photography, and graphic design, and even productivity, If you’re having a little bit of trouble adjusting to your new WFH life.

Image: Skillshare

Courses are taught by professionals in each field and are video-based. Some courses only take a few minutes to watch, while others might involve a video an hour or longer.

You can also search the site and create a playlist of sorts of all the courses you want to take, so you can just sit down and watch them when you find yourself with a little free time and nothing to do.

Depending on what you want to learn, you can probably find a class (or 20) worth checking out.

