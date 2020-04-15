What You Need To Know About OnePlus' New Phones

Why Life Can't Return To Normal If Coronavirus Restrictions Are Lifted

OnePlus unveiled two new phones today, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Here’s all you need to know—including how to get one.

As you might expect, both phones support 5G. They both will run Android 10 and feature a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel forward-facing camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processors and 4,300 mAh batteries. Both can also capture 4k video.

Both phones are available with either 128GB or 256GB of storage and with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Both phones support fast charging, though neither offers expandable storage, so you’ll be stuck with what you get out of the box.

All in all, then, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are exceptionally similar phones. So how are they different? Let’s explore.

OnePlus 8

Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device measures in at 6.3x2.8x0.31 in. The display is 90Hz.

Beyond that 48-megapixel main camera, the phone has a 2-megapixel macro lens as well as a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The OnePlus 8 will sell off-contract for $US699 ($1,085) for the 8GB RAM/128GB version, and $US799 ($1,241) for the 12GB RAM/256GB version in the U.S.

The phone will be available generally on OnePlus’ website and on Amazon in the U.S. on April 29 in hues they’ve dubbed “Glacial Green” and “Interstellar Glow.”

OnePlus 8 Pro

Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 Pro kicks things up a notch when it comes to the cameras. In addition to the 48-megapixel main camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel “colour-filter” lens for adding some interesting colour effects to your photos.

Th Pro model has a 120Hz 1440x3180 AMOLED display, and in addition to supporting fast charging, it can also charge wirelessly. (OnePlus is also selling a new Warp Charge 30 wireless charger to help you with that.)

The OnePlus 8 Pro will sell off-contract for $US899 ($1,396) for the 8GB RAM/128 GB version and $US999 ($1,551) in the U.S. for the 12GB RAM/256GB version.

This one will be available to Verizon customers and unlocked on the OnePlus website and Amazon on April 29 in the U.S.

Editor's Note: Australian pricing and availability for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is currently unconfirmed.

