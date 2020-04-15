Why Life Can't Return To Normal If Coronavirus Restrictions Are Lifted

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Change These Security Settings On Your Router

How To Grow Vegetables From Kitchen Scraps

Between long grocery lines, heated competition for delivery slots and the blessed arrival of springtime weather, you may be tempted to try your hand at growing your own vegetables. You and everyone else: There’s also been a run on seeds. Luckily, many vegetables you take home from the produce section are easy to regrow at home, no seeds required.

With just scraps from already-used vegetables, some jars of water, and a few pots of soil, you can have your own windowsill garden in no time.

The video above demonstrates how to regrow scallions, onions, potatoes, basil, celery and lettuce. Just remember to change the water in the pots regularly, choose a receptacle large enough to allow the plants to grow, and be patient. Soon, you’ll have your own sustainable farm at home.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

canned kitchen-scissors sauce skillet soup stew tomatoes

Stop Buying Canned And Chopped Tomatoes

I have never understood the point of canned, chopped tomatoes. They rarely taste as good as their whole, peeled brethren, and they never break down fully while cooking, keeping their cube-like shape long after all other ingredients have turned to mush.
au google google-home google-nest-mini mini

7 Things You Should Be Asking Google Home

Now that Google Home, or Google Nest, has been around for a while, an ecosystem is building around the platform. That means the number of apps and hardware that work with Google's digital concierge keeps growing every day. What are some of the things you can ask Google to do for you?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles