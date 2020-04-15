Why Life Can't Return To Normal If Coronavirus Restrictions Are Lifted

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Change These Security Settings On Your Router

Buy One New-to-You Ingredient Whenever You Grocery Shop

Photo: Shutterstock

Monotony is the enemy of enjoying home-cooked food, but it’s a little harder than usual to avoid, particularly since we’re all trying to limit the number of trips we take to the grocery store. Whimsy and impulse have been replaced with caution and planning, and last-minute store runs for a missing ingredient are not exactly “essential.”

To keep yourself from falling into a recipe rut, grab one new-to-you ingredient each time you make your needed grocery run, then incorporate it into a meal, basket-challenge style.

The ingredient can be a condiment, a vegetable you’ve never seen before, or a new grain. Heck, it can even be a big ol’ fish. A big ol’ fish would give you a nice little project to distract you from things, particularly if you’ve never prepared a whole fish before. Don’t put too much thought into it—just grab something that strikes your fancy, and throw it into the cart with the rest of your essentials.

This is, of course, not an excuse to dawdle. If you can’t pick a new-to-you item without hemming and hawing in the aisle, then perhaps do just a touch of research before leaving your home. But I think you can manage the slightest bit of impulsivity while still getting in and out as quickly as possible. I believe in you that much.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

canned kitchen-scissors sauce skillet soup stew tomatoes

Stop Buying Canned And Chopped Tomatoes

I have never understood the point of canned, chopped tomatoes. They rarely taste as good as their whole, peeled brethren, and they never break down fully while cooking, keeping their cube-like shape long after all other ingredients have turned to mush.
au google google-home google-nest-mini mini

7 Things You Should Be Asking Google Home

Now that Google Home, or Google Nest, has been around for a while, an ecosystem is building around the platform. That means the number of apps and hardware that work with Google's digital concierge keeps growing every day. What are some of the things you can ask Google to do for you?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles