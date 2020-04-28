The Virtual Airbnb Experiences You Should Book In May To Cure Those Travel Blues

Image: Getty

Airbnb's latest Online Experiences platform has been bringing together the global community to connect, travel virtually and earn income during the coronavirus crisis. There are some fantastic experiences on offer, and we've collated some stand-out adventures to sign up for this May, so you can keep feeling inspired and entertained.

Zoom Around Paris On A Panoramic Tour

This is a great option for anyone dealing with the travel blues. You'll be connected to a local guide and a small group of fellow travellers via Zoom to get zipped around the city using 360-degree images accompanied by interesting insights and stories. The best bit is the tour is adapted to suit the group's interests so you can tell your host where you want to go – whether it's the most beautiful bridge in Paris, a viewpoint of the Eiffel Tower that most tourists miss out on, or even the iconic Louvre.

Cost: From $18/per person

Duration: 1 hour

Date: 1-31 May

Time: Various slots available throughout the day

Meet a Real Life Shark Scientist

Get ready to virtually dive into crystal-clear waters of the Mozambican marine reserve which is home to large sea life including sharks. You'll get the chance to 'encounter' shark subjects, that have been researched for 12 years, and learn about their behaviours and personality. Through this online experience, you’ll have the opportunity to tag and track large sharks and learn about the logistics of filming them in the water. Don't be shy to ask any questions and most importantly, learn how you can make a positive impact on the marine ecosystem.

Cost: From $14/per person

Duration: 1.5 hours

Date: 7,9,11 May

Time: 1-2:30pm AEST

Wine Class with a Cool Wine Expert

For all you wine lovers in Australia, this online experience is going to be a real charmer. Right from the comfort of your sofa, learn how red and white wine are made, how they're different and how best to choose the wine you should be bringing back home from the store or ordering online. You'll also learn about wine and food pairing as well as differences between the main grapes used to make wine and the regions they're native to. Although it's not necessary, the host recommends having a Sauvignon Blanc or a Chardonnay, and a Pinot Noir or a Cabernet (and cheese such as brie or camembert) to make the online experience more enjoyable for yourself.

Cost: From $23/per person

Duration: 1 hour

Date: 4-7 May; 11-18 May

Time: Slots between 12-2:30pm AEST available depending on the date

Drink and Draw

Make your 'late' Saturday night a whole lot more fun with this drink and draw online activity. You'll join Lisboa Social Press founders Tom and Jilly live from Lisbon and the British countryside. The interactive session will take you through a series of drawing games and exercises that are suitable for beginners as well as the more seasoned artists. The first half of the workshop will help you loosen up your wrists with a few still life studies of objects that are in your own home. The second half of the session will have you draw the portrait of the person you're with at home or of someone within the online group.

Cost: From $20/per person

Duration: 1.5 hours

Date: 9, 16, 23, 30 May

Time: 11:00pm-12:30am AEST

Flamenco Dance with a Cool Spanish Dancer

Experience flamenco culture at home with an expert flamenco dancer at Eva´s Flamenco Balcony in Triana, Seville. You'll learn about flamenco's origins and culture before learning how to do the dance. It's beginner friendly and the expert will go through basic body positions to footwork, flamenco rhythms to basic arms-hands work. By the end of the session, you'll even be able to do a brief but fun flamenco routine. To fully immerse yourself in the experience, the dress code recommendations are:

Women: Skirt or dress with comfortable shoes. Medium-heeled shoes or sneakers (any platforms shoes or sandals), a shawl or a flower on your hair.

Men: Dress shoes or sport ones and a vest.

Cost: From $18/per person

Duration: 1 hour

Date: 1-31 May

Time: Two slots available daily — 7:00-8:00pm & 9:30-10:30pm AEST

Make Pasta and Live Opera in the Kitchen

Visit the host's kitchen in the countryside of Florence where she will share her grandmother's and mum's recipes with you. You'll learn how to prepare homemade pasta from scratch as well as a sauce following traditional methods — all the while listening to many family stories. And don't worry, a pasta maker is not required for this experience. Examples of dishes you might prepare include cavatelli (homemade pasta from South Italy), tagliatelle with Bolognese sauce, ravioli, tortelli, taralli cookies (old recipe from South), and Nonna's apple cake. There's also an option to book a private experience to celebrate a special occasion.

Cost: From $44/per person

Duration: 2 hours

Date: 2-12 May

Time: Two slots available daily — 7:00-9:00pm

Visit Airbnb Online Experiences for more options. Please note, we've selected experiences based on Australia-friendly hours. However, if you're a night owl (or a really early riser), there are other cool ones you can book.

