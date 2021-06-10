Airbnb Is Recruiting 12 People to Live in Free Accommodation for a Year

In what sounds like an absolute dream, Airbnb is offering a handful of lucky folks the chance to test out their dream home listings, free, for a whole year.

The ‘Live anywhere on Airbnb’ program will recruit 12 testers, tasked with sharing their experiences of living in a new home for a year in exchange for free accommodation.

Here’s how this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity works.

What is Airbnb’s live anywhere program?

Airbnb is launching this initiative in response to a rise in long stays on its platform and an increased interest in nomadic lifestyles, following the events of the pandemic.

Participants will be able to live in their dream listing for up to 12 months in order to give real-world insights into the services and features of a nomadic lifestyle.

The features Airbnb is investigating (which participants will comment on) include:

Product changes and resources that could help improve the long-term living experience

Ideal types of accommodations for solo travellers or groups like families

Connections to local community members and businesses

Better understanding of the financial benefits of Hosting while travelling

Airbnb will cover all accommodation costs and provide an allowance for transportation. It will also assist with listing suggestions and local experiences.

Selected participants will also have the choice to list their own primary residence on Airbnb during the program so they can report on the experience of hosting – and earning some cash – while living nomadically.

How can you apply?

Airbnb is seeking diverse individuals from all around the globe for this experience. It’s expected to run from July 2021 to July 2022 with a start date for travel in September 2021.

According to the company’s website, they’re looking for:

Remote workers

Creatives

Empty nesters

Young families

Staycationers

Digital nomads

The program will select 12 participants and allow for up to three companions each.

Applications are open now over at Airbnb’s website. They close on June 30, 2021.

Seeing as we can’t travel internationally right now a year-long stay in a luxurious Airbnb really is the next best thing – or better.