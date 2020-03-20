Where To Get Help If You're Isolated With An Abusive Partner

Photo: Shutterstock

The idea of spending most of your time at home for several weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is enough to make you tired of everyone in your household. But if you live with someone who has exhibited abusive behaviour, staying home could be more uncomfortable for you—or downright dangerous.

Domestic violence support organisations are posting reminders about their hotlines and text support options, acknowledging that being isolated with an abuser can escalate an already tense situation.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. You can also visit thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522. Advocates can help you talk through your options and provide resources that can help you make plans to stay safe.

The organisation has a webpage with information for staying safe during the outbreak.

Among the behaviours that people could experience during this time, according to the NDVH:

Abusive partners may withhold necessary items, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants.

Abusive partners may share misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors, or to prevent them from seeking appropriate medical attention if they have symptoms.

Abusive partners may withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance, or prevent survivors from seeking medical attention if they need it.

If you’re looking for support or information after a sexual assault, you can call RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or start an online chat with a crisis support specialist.

