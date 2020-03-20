How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

Where To Get Help If You're Isolated With An Abusive Partner

Photo: Shutterstock

The idea of spending most of your time at home for several weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is enough to make you tired of everyone in your household. But if you live with someone who has exhibited abusive behaviour, staying home could be more uncomfortable for you—or downright dangerous.

Domestic violence support organisations are posting reminders about their hotlines and text support options, acknowledging that being isolated with an abuser can escalate an already tense situation.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. You can also visit thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522. Advocates can help you talk through your options and provide resources that can help you make plans to stay safe.

The organisation has a webpage with information for staying safe during the outbreak.

Among the behaviours that people could experience during this time, according to the NDVH:

  • Abusive partners may withhold necessary items, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants.

  • Abusive partners may share misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors, or to prevent them from seeking appropriate medical attention if they have symptoms.

  • Abusive partners may withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance, or prevent survivors from seeking medical attention if they need it.

If you’re looking for support or information after a sexual assault, you can call RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or start an online chat with a crisis support specialist.

It can be difficult to recognise abusive behaviour, especially when you spend a lot of time with someone. Some warning signs to watch out for, per the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:

  • Being extremely jealous or possessive

  • Embarrassing or humiliating you

  • Controlling your behaviour or your access to basic needs

  • Controlling your finances

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
chicken food-hacks kfc recipes

PSA: Someone Has Reverse-Engineered KFC Chicken

An enjoyable bout of foodie one-upmanship has yielded not only one "reverse-engineered" home recipe of KFC's 11 herbs and spices, but an improved version of fried chicken that strips out the MSG. Get the napkins ready and see for yourself.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles