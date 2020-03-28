How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Your Rights As A Renter In Australia During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Guilt-Free Guide To Eating Fast Food

Use Plex For Three Months Of Live TV Streaming

Screenshot: Plex

Right now, all Plex users are eligible to receive three months of free, live TV streaming while they wait out COVID-19. This is a pretty sweet upgrade for free users, since live TV is normally locked behind the premium Plex Pass. But there are a few catches.

Plex’s live TV service uses OTA (over the air) antenna signals rather than internet-based streaming like SlingTV or YouTube TV, which means you’ll need extra equipment and will only receive the HD antenna channels available where you live. The DVR feature is not included in the upgrade, so users who want to record a show and save it for later will still need to upgrade to a Plex Pass account.

That said, the comped three-month service includes TV listing data so you can see what’s coming up next over the next 48 hours in Plex’s TV interface, and you’ll be able to watch on any device connected to your Plex server.

How to watch OTA TV on Plex

There are a few things you’ll need to set up before you can stream live TV through Plex. Let us run you through the process:

  • A Plex account (free to sign up).

  • A Plex media server. This can be on your PC, an external NAS drive or another compatible device (such as an Nvidia Shield). Setting one up is free and the software runs on a myriad of devices. Our Plex server guide will help you find the best choice for your setup if you don’t already have one.

  • An HD antenna and TV tuner. This is potentially the only money you’ll need to spend to complete the setup, but decent HD antennas are inexpensive. Plex has a full list of supported antennas and tuners on its support page. (We also cover Plex antenna and tuner basics here and in our Plex server guide linked above.)

  • A device to watch on. Some devices can load up content directly from a connected media server, but others will need to install the Plex app (which is separate from the Plex media server software) in order to stream.

The Plex app is available on:

Once you’ve got all the necessary components, head over to Plex’s official “setup wizard,” which includes helpful visual guides for getting everything connected. Plex’s live TV page also has additional guides and troubleshooting tips if you need further assistance.

For those who don’t care for live TV or don’t want to go through the process of setting it up through Plex, the service still has plenty of free content, including live “web shows” and tons of on-demand movies and TV episodes.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature making-money wages

What Is The Average Australian Weekly Wage? [Updated]

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released its average weekly earnings report for the second half of 2019. If you'd like your salary to match the average, here's how much you should be earning.
cooking do-it-right food

The Complete Guide To Cooking Perfect Pasta

Cooking pasta seems to be what everyone wants to be doing now if the empty supermarket shelves in Australia are anything to go by. Since we all apparently now have months worth of supplies to make every pasta dish under the sun to tide us over during these tough times, here's a guide to making your dishes perfect. Buon appetito.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles