The Beginner's Guide to Butt Play

You've got a butt, but (heh) the odds are that you're probably ignoring it. Your arse has the capacity to experience a jaw-dropping amount of pleasure, so it's time to put aside any negative reactions you might have about anal explorations. Whether you're put off by the taboos, nervous about pain, or just don't understand the appeal, we're here to convince you why your arse is worth pampering.

First, Some Basic Anatomy

The main areas you want to be aware of are the anus, which is the gateway to the pleasure zone, the anal canal, and the rectum. You have two anal sphincters: one near your opening, and one further up your cavity, which work together to help push faecal matter out. You have control over your external sphincter, but not the internal one.

Men also have a prostate, which is located close to, but not inside of the rectum. The prostate can be stimulated through the rectum. There are nerve endings throughout the entire rectum, but most people find that the prostate and the anus are the most pleasurable areas.

Keeping it Ready for Visitors

Yes, poop comes out of your anus. That squicks a lot of people out, and makes them hesitant about anal play. But your rectum and anus are much cleaner than you might imagine. The most important thing to know is that poop doesn't just sit right at the entrance of your anus, eagerly awaiting the moment that you sit down on the toilet. Unless you're already prairie doggin' it before starting anal play, your fingers are not going to come into contact with a big ol' turd. The worst-case scenario is that you'll wind up with a tiny bit of residue (resipoo?) on your fingers, but it's nothing a little soap and hot water can't take care of.

It's also easy to tidy up before anal play. First, take a trip to the bathroom if you feel like you have to go. Then take a shower, and wash your anus with soap. There's no need to try to clean inside of your rectum. Wash your hands in the shower afterwards. And you're done. Really, that's it. This is what you should be doing when you shower anyways, so it's not a big deal.

If you still don't feel comfortable with skin-on-skin action, you can wear a latex glove or one of those nifty little finger condoms. If you're really paranoid, you can always try douching your arsehole. It's not necessary for hygiene's sake, but if it makes you feel more comfortable, by all means go for it. The Big Gay Review has a great guide to douching safely. You can also conduct your first anal experiments in the shower, where quick cleanup is easy.

Easing Your Way In Alone

Ready for some butthole action? Your own fingers are the best place to start. You have control over them, they're thinner than most other things you can put up your butt, and they're free.

First, make sure you have some lube handy. Your arsehole does not self-lubricate the way a vagina does, so you absolutely need to use lube. Silicone lubes tend to work best for anal action, since they're thicker and more durable (they will also last much longer if you're in the shower), but this amazing water-based Jelle lube by Wicked is specially formulated for anal action as well.

Next, wash your hands, and make sure your fingernails are short and filed. (You don't want jagged nails or sharp hangnails poking around in your butt.) Do whatever you normally do to get yourself in the mood, and start masturbating.

When you feel ready, put a generous amount of lube on your finger. Just like with any other part of your body, it takes time and experimentation to figure out what your arsehole likes best. Try out each of the following:

Place your pointer finger against your arsehole. Hold it against the opening and apply a tiny bit of pressure.

Trace your finger in slow circles, around the edge of your anus.

Insert one finger, just up to your first knuckle. It's just a centimeter or two, so it's not much.

Slowly move your finger in and out of your arsehole.

Once your finger is fully inserted in your anus, try moving it in circles.

Experiment with going deeper or upping the thrusting speed if you're enjoying yourself.

Play around with each of these techniques and try to get a sense of what you like best. Once you've found something you like, keep doing it for as long as it feels good.

If the combination of stimulation makes you orgasm, the muscles in your rectum will contract, so you'll notice a squeezing sensation against your finger. Your muscles may even push your finger out of your butt. Visiting hours are over! Wash your hands with soap as soon as you're finished, and clean up the lube with toilet paper or a quick shower.

A lot of people get nervous about anal, but it's really not that difficult to explore safely. Trust us, you'll be happy once you've tried it.