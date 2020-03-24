How To Look Better In Your Next Zoom Meeting

Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

Image: Shutterstock

Physical distancing means a lot of us have started to have virtual meetings or even virtual Happy Hours over Zoom.

If you’ve done one already, then you know that the webcam on your computer isn’t exactly forgiving. My computer is set up beside a bay window in our home office, which is great for natural light and watching what’s happening on the street below, but I’ve learned isn’t the most ideal setup for looking great in those video chats.

If you’re using Zoom, then there’s a “Touch up my appearance” filter you can apply to your video to smooth out your skin tone and make you look a little less like you just got out of bed 5 minutes before the meeting started.

To activate it, launch Zoom and then click “Settings” followed by “Video.” If you’re already in a meeting you can get there by clicking the arrow next to the video icon and choosing “Video Settings.”

Image: Zoom

Within the Video Settings menu check the box for “Touch up my appearance” to activate the filter.

Here I am without the filter:

and with it:

Form a viewer standpoint, you probably wouldn’t notice that I had a filter on at all. But comparatively, the filtered version is definitely an improvement. Zoom remembers your settings, so it will remain on until you disable it.

