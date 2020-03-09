Check To See If Your Upcoming Flight Is Cheaper Now Due To Coronavirus

Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

If you have a flight coming up soon, then you might be considering rebooking it. An aeroplane obviously isn’t the most ideal place to be right now given coronavirus concerns. While rebooking your flight might give you some peace of mind, it can also help you save some cash.

Airlines, in general, are dealing with a pretty significant number of cancelled flights right now. With the demand lower than usual, airfare for flights is also going down. That means if you rebook your flight you can not only potentially be a bit safer, you can also potentially save a little cash in the process.

Reddit user learningcomputer posted yesterday that they were able to rebook a flight they purchased 2 months ago and get $US150 ($226) in the process. In their case, they opted to purchase the exact same flight at the exact same time.

Some airlines are offering to waive change fees right now, so that’s a $US150 ($226) in savings.

It’s a great hack, but also a bit risky if you do it the way learningcomputer did. While some airlines will waive fees, they’ll only do it once per ticket due to coronavirus. So, while you might still be up for taking that flight now, if the situation escalates and you’re not interested in taking it come your actual flight time you might not be able to get a refund or change that second ticket.

The same goes for rebooking your flight for a few weeks from now instead. Right now no one really knows what the future looks like in terms of coronavirus, so you could be setting yourself up for failure.

That said, it’s worth taking a look at any flights you plan on still taking a few days before your departure to see if the price has dropped. If your flight is less than what you paid for it, then you might want to try and rebook.

