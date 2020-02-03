Quickly Decide On A Netflix Movie With The Flixboss Ranking Tool

Netflix's front page can be pretty tricky to navigate. While it does a good job of promoting blockbuster movies and Netflix Originals, the other stuff is usually buried out of sight.

This is where the website Flixboss comes in. It lets you search for the best movies and series on Australian Netflix based on Internet Movie Database (IMDB) rankings. Best of all, you can narrow down your search by genre or year. Hurrah!!

Here's the official spiel from the site's authors:

Let's face it, the Netflix UI doesn't make it easy to find something good to watch. It's not uncommon to spend 45 minutes just browsing the catalog before finally being able to decide on a movie or TV show. We built Flixboss because we were tired of repeating this process again and again. Flixboss is an improved search engine for Netflix that includes trailers, ratings from IMDb and actually lists the movies in a logical order (sorry Netflix). We hope you will like it and feel free to send us your feedback

Using the site could not be easier: simply click on the 'IMDB Rating' button, select a genre and/or year and peruse the list of options. Movies are ranked from best to worst with an accompanying IMDb user score out of ten.

Available genres include Action, Adventure, Animated, Comedy, Crime Documentary, Drama, Fantasy, History, War, Horror, Mystery, Sci-fi, Stand-up, Thriller and Western. If you're not set on a particular genre, you can also see a list of every movie ranked together.

Each movie has its own popup page that contains a synopsis, cast, director, running time and trailer. A link to the corresponding IMDB page is also included.

If you're hungry for the latest titles, you can conduct searches based on newly added content - just click on the 'Netflix Premiere' button and choose your genre.

In fact, the only thing the site doesn't do is show upcoming releases. Fortunately, we have you covered in that respect: you can check out this month's highlights for Netflix, Stan and Foxtel right here!

Here's the link to the website's search page.

This story has been updated since its original publication.