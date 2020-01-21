This Tea Bag Hack Changes The Cleaning Game

Image: Getty Images

The tea bag has one primary goal in life and we're all grateful for it — making tea. One lady in the UK, however, has blown everyone's mind and shown the world how the humble everyday product doubles as an impressive cleaning tool.

Ten Unexpected Uses For Teabags Sure, that box of Lipton can be great when you want a cup of tea in the morning, but those bags can actually be good for a whole lot more than drinking. From relieving pain to cleaning furniture, here are a few unexpected uses for those tea bags in your cabinet. Read more

A Facebook user by the name of 'Tuesday Veal' posted to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group they had accidentally stumbled upon a tea bag cleaning hack too good to be believed. In the post, Veal revealed they'd left a bag of Yorkshire tea in a mug of boiled water and forgotten about it. Once it had cooled down, they then dipped a paper towel in the tea water and used it to scrub the outside of a microwave.

Ever used a tea bag to clean the kitchen? This tip's been doing the rounds - and while we can't condone the sacrifice of a tea bag, we must admit that microwave looks very shiny! pic.twitter.com/5ucMrKn1ZW — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) January 20, 2020

While Veal said it initially looked streaky, the images posted showed the microwave, which had a mirror door finish, ended up looking brand new. You can also use the hack on glass, mirrors and stainless steel.

So, forget about spending dollars on harsh cleaning products, a used tea bag can apparently do the job more than satisfactorily.

What else can I use tea bags for?

But why stop there? Tea bags also have a number of other applications so there's a good reason not to throw them out immediately after its produced your hot beverage.

After you've used a tea bag — sans milk, of course — leave it somewhere to dry and then pop it in your bin, fridge or shoes to remove any bad odours. You can also use tea — peppermint is recommended — to clean down wooden surfaces to remove oil, dirt and grease.

Just remember not to put milk in it or you'll end up spreading milk everywhere and potentially leave an off-milk smell everywhere. Delightful.

Ten Unexpected Uses For Teabags Sure, that box of Lipton can be great when you want a cup of tea in the morning, but those bags can actually be good for a whole lot more than drinking. From relieving pain to cleaning furniture, here are a few unexpected uses for those tea bags in your cabinet. Read more

[Via news.com.au]