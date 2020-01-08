Netflix Is Deleting Some Amazing TV Shows

Reduce Your Electricity Bill With These Simple Tips

Four Things I've Learned Using A Standing Desk

See Scale Drawings Of Everything At Dimensions.Guide

Illustration: Dimensions.Guide

The design site Dimensions.Guide is a clip art library for designers, architects, and anyone else who needs precise scale drawings. Every scale drawing in its database is composed in the same clean line-art style. Drawings include sports equipment, cars, furniture, people (in various poses and sizes), computers and phones, plants and animals, room and landscape layouts, and even Marvel characters. And it’s all free to use in your own projects.

Each drawing is downloadable as a DWG (for CAD software), SVG (for vector graphics), or JPG. When appropriate, dimensions and angles are included in the drawing. The architecture practice Fantastic Offence is still adding items to the database, and they’re taking requests via web form.

Our favourites include the yoga collection with recommended angles for nine different poses, including the triangle pose:

Illustration: Dimensions.Guide

The dog collection, including the Welsh corgi:

And this guide to the minimum distance between a toilet and the wall:

Illustration: Dimensions.Guide

You can use these drawings to build architectural or design plans, to illustrate a project, or to plan furniture layouts in your home or workplace. The database is also an easy way to look up the dimensions of anything in an engaging visual presentation.

Through a partnership with the design software prsnt, you can drag and drop various diagrams to make a mood board or a planning guide. Or, if you like, an adult colouring book.

Dimensions.Guide (via “A Designer’s Little Helpers”)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
au feature movies streaming tv-shows

Netflix Is Deleting Some Amazing TV Shows

It's happening again. Netflix is being forced to delete a bunch of movies and TV shows due to expired licensing agreements. This includes cult series like American Horror Story and Spartacus, and movies like Captain Underpants, Little Sister and Ghostbusters. Here's everything about to be deleted. (Watch them while you still can!)

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles