See Scale Drawings Of Everything At Dimensions.Guide

The design site Dimensions.Guide is a clip art library for designers, architects, and anyone else who needs precise scale drawings. Every scale drawing in its database is composed in the same clean line-art style. Drawings include sports equipment, cars, furniture, people (in various poses and sizes), computers and phones, plants and animals, room and landscape layouts, and even Marvel characters. And it’s all free to use in your own projects.

Each drawing is downloadable as a DWG (for CAD software), SVG (for vector graphics), or JPG. When appropriate, dimensions and angles are included in the drawing. The architecture practice Fantastic Offence is still adding items to the database, and they’re taking requests via web form.

Our favourites include the yoga collection with recommended angles for nine different poses, including the triangle pose:

The dog collection, including the Welsh corgi:

And this guide to the minimum distance between a toilet and the wall:

You can use these drawings to build architectural or design plans, to illustrate a project, or to plan furniture layouts in your home or workplace. The database is also an easy way to look up the dimensions of anything in an engaging visual presentation.

Through a partnership with the design software prsnt, you can drag and drop various diagrams to make a mood board or a planning guide. Or, if you like, an adult colouring book.

Dimensions.Guide (via “A Designer’s Little Helpers”)