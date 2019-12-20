Use The 'Dutch Reach' To Avoid Hitting A Cyclist With Your Car Door

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

As someone who lives in a city with a veritable arse load of cyclists, I live in constant fear of hitting one with a car door. But no more, for there is an easy way to make sure this tragedy never befalls you or your friendly neighbourhood bike enthusiasts.

It's called the "Dutch Reach," and all you have to do to execute it is open your car door with your hand that is farthest from the door.

This motion forces you to twist your body towards the street, letting you see if there are any oncoming cyclists. It's a quick trick that takes no extra time at all, and could literally save a life.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

