The Best Toy Sales In Australia Right Now

Sobering thought: Christmas is in less than three weeks. This means you only have two more weekends to sort your kids' presents out. Fortunately, there a bnunch of big toy sales on at the moment that could save you a wad of cash on their Xmas wish list. Here are the links.

Catch has knocked up to 55% off various toys as part of its Christmas sale. Available products include Barbie, Disney's Cars, Frozen, DC superheroes and Goosebumps.

Amazon Australia has a bunch of toys going super cheap. Prices start at one cent. Yeah, really. One. Cent.

eBay's toys portal is having a big sale at the moment with products divided into multiple categories to make shopping easier.

Big W is having a 20% off sale on all toys. The sale is available both in store and online. The offer ends 18 December.

Like Big W, Target is having a 20% off sale. The offer ends midnight 11 December AEDT.

For those who missed the memo, Toys R Us is back in business, albeit as an online-only store. It has some good deals on at the moment including electronics.

