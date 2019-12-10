Send Yourself Notes With Chrome's New Shared Clipboard

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Photo: Shutterstock

Chrome 79 adds a new “shared clipboard” option to the desktop and Android versions of the browser, and it’s a welcome feature. It’s now a lot easier to ship notes, links, or reminders between your phone and desktop—no more third-party apps or wonky copy-and-pastes in Google Drive.

The shared clipboard works between the Android version of the browser and all desktop versions (Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS), but you’ll need to tinker a bit to set it up. The shared clipboard exists in stable version of Chrome’s Android app, but it’s currently only available in Chrome Canary for your desktop, and you’ll have to enable the feature via a Chrome flag:

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

  1. Make sure you’ve updated to the latest Chrome Android app

  2. Install the latest Chrome Canary build

  3. Sign in to the same Google account on both your PC and Android devices

  4. On Chrome Canary, type chrome://flags in the address bar and hit Enter

  5. Use the search box to look up “clipboard.” Three flags should pop up: “Enable receiver device to handle shared clipboard feature,” “Enable shared clipboard feature signals to be handled,” and “Sync clipboard services.”

  6. Set all three flags to “Enabled” using the dropdown boxes, then relaunch Chrome Canary.

You can now right-click on text you select within the Chrome desktop browser to send it to your Android device. To go the other way, highlight text and use Android’s share sheet to send it over to your desktop or laptop.

