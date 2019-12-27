Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

RIP: The Apps And Services That Died In 2019

Image: Apple

The Wii Shopping Channel will never see another update day. iTunes was stripped for parts. MoviePass has been snuffed out like a candle in the wind, burning at both ends, being thrown at a customer’s face. Let us remember the apps and services we lost this year.

Google, as usual, killed a lot of services this year, including some you’ve actually heard of, like the Inbox app and Google+. Google Hangouts is scheduled to shut down next year, and thanks to Google’s terrible naming schemes, it’s hard to tell if it will be seamlessly replaced, or just screw over everyone who likes to chat inside Gmail.

Wunderlist is also disappearing next year, as Microsoft migrates users to its creatively named To Do app. I’ve tried To Do, and it’s like a slightly uglier and buggier Wunderlist. Switch to Todoist instead.

For these and more, watch our memorial service, below.

Comments

  • the_darkknight @the_darkknight

    "For these and more, watch our memorial service, below."

    there is nothing below this sentence

    0
    • Chris Jager @chrisjager
      MOD

      The video is showing up for me.

      0
      • mpschaefer @mpschaefer

        I get a notification that to watch the video I have to agree to letting Facebook access my cookies and website data and track me. I’m interested but not that interested...

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles