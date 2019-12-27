RIP: The Apps And Services That Died In 2019

Image: Apple

The Wii Shopping Channel will never see another update day. iTunes was stripped for parts. MoviePass has been snuffed out like a candle in the wind, burning at both ends, being thrown at a customer’s face. Let us remember the apps and services we lost this year.

Google, as usual, killed a lot of services this year, including some you’ve actually heard of, like the Inbox app and Google+. Google Hangouts is scheduled to shut down next year, and thanks to Google’s terrible naming schemes, it’s hard to tell if it will be seamlessly replaced, or just screw over everyone who likes to chat inside Gmail.

Wunderlist is also disappearing next year, as Microsoft migrates users to its creatively named To Do app. I’ve tried To Do, and it’s like a slightly uglier and buggier Wunderlist. Switch to Todoist instead.

For these and more, watch our memorial service, below.