How To Use Google's New Food Ordering Tool

Google Australia has announced it's making its entrance into the food delivery scene. Now you'll be able to order food directly through Google Maps or Google Search. Yes, it's a bit strange so let's walk you through it.
What is Google's new delivery service?
Google is introducing a new feature allowing you to order food online while searching for it through its Maps and Search app as well as on desktop. While it's not quite a competitor to the established delivery apps, like Menulog and UberEats, the fact that you can now order on the same site you would probably search for food on is bound to be helpful.
How does it work?
When you search for participating outlet or even a type of food (i.e. Italian), the option to 'order online' will appear with your closest store. I tried it with Domino's and it gave me the choice to choose ordering with the available
The rest is pretty simple — select your food, add it to the cart and then pay. Google's provided some handy GIFs to walk you through the process if you're new to the food delivery app system.
Your orders will save to your Google account so you can replicate it for the next time. Just note you'll have to go pick it up as only Pizza Hut and participating Domino’s are offering home delivery.
What food outlets are included?
Google has said more participating outlets are on the way soon but for now, the following are confirmed to be available in Australia.
- Boost Juice
- Chatime
- Domino’s
- Grill'd
- Guzman y Gomez
- Pizza Hut
Right now, only two of the food providers are actually offering home delivery — Pizza Hut and participating Domino’s outlets — which seems like a bit downside to the new app. Ideally, once more restaurants are offered, more services will become available.
